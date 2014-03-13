* Yen and Swiss well bid as China, Ukraine worries fester
* Kiwi rallies after RBNZ rate hike, upbeat data boosts
Aussie
* Reduced easing expectations keep euro on steady footing
* China industrial production and retail sales data eyed
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 13 Safe-haven currencies the
yen and Swiss franc were in favour on Thursday, consolidating
their overnight gains as worries about the health of the Chinese
economy and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine took a toll on risk
appetite.
The New Zealand and Australian dollars surged, with the kiwi
boosted after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked rates and
signalled more tightening ahead while stronger-than-expected
employment numbers hurled the Aussie higher.
The U.S. dollar last stood at 0.8741 Swiss francs
after falling as far as 0.8731 francs, a low not seen since
October 2011. Against the yen, the greenback traded at 102.74
, having earlier hit a one-week low of 102.55.
The dollar also lost ground against the euro, which has
hovered near a 2-1/2-year peak reached last Friday. The common
currency was last at $1.3904, within reach of that $1.3915 peak.
"The euro continues to ride on the momentum generated by
ECB's Draghi. Recent economic indicators from the euro zone have
been upbeat as a whole, decreasing expectations for further
easing," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged last
week and President Mario Draghi told a news conference that
economic conditions in the region did not require a shift in
monetary policy.
"Geopolitical woes and worries over China are definitely a
drag on the euro, but so far they have not been able to offset
benign economic fundamentals and reduced easing expectations,"
Sera said.
CHINESE DATA
Data showing a surprisingly big tumble in China's exports
last month has spooked investors to the benefit of safe havens
like the yen and Swiss franc. Investors are now bracing for
Chinese industrial production and retail sales figures for
January and February, which are due around 0530 GMT.
Any disappointment in those numbers would heighten fears
about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and keep
investors wary of building their exposure to risk.
"We expect modest downside surprises, which are likely to
keep sentiment toward China somewhat negative," analysts at
Barclays Capital wrote in a note to clients.
Lessening the appeal of the dollar was a drop in U.S.
Treasury yields as a result of safety flows. The benchmark yield
slid to a one-week low of 2.71 percent, pulling away
from Friday's peak of 2.82 percent.
One stand-out performer was the New Zealand dollar, which
rallied to a 10-month peak versus the greenback after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a widely expected interest
rate hike and flagged that a further 100 basis points of
tightening was possible this year.
The RBNZ lifted its cash rate to 2.75 percent from a record
low 2.5 percent.
The kiwi touched $0.8567, its highest since May
2013. It also brushed a fresh five-year high of 87.98 against
the yen.
"Today's communication strongly suggests the RBNZ will be on
the front foot for the next few meetings," said Michael Turner,
strategist at RBC in Sydney.
The Australian dollar leapt more than half a cent after
strong jobs data squeezed short positions and added to the view
of a stable interest rate outlook.
The Aussie jumped as high as $0.9076, from $0.8985
in early trade, although caution towards Chinese data due later
in the session expected to curb further gains.