* U.S. dollar gains vs many peers in subdued overnight
session
* Trading remains thin after Easter weekend
* China data, NZ rate review, ECB's Draghi speech eyed
By Ian Chua and Lisa Twaronite
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 22 The dollar inched up to
fresh two-week highs against both the yen and a basket of major
currencies on Tuesday, following a subdued session overnight
with many global financial centres shut for the Easter
long-weekend.
"The market is making its way back from holiday mode," said
Sue Trinh, currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong
Kong, with Monday's downbeat Japanese trade data still weighing
on the yen.
The yen suffered a mild setback on Monday after data showed
Japan's export growth slowed to its weakest in a year, adding
pressure on policy makers to inject more stimulus.
China's weakening currency was a focus, she said, after the
central People's Bank of China set a lower midpoint of the band
within which its currency is allowed to trade.
The offshore yuan hit a fresh 14-month low of 6.2335 to the
dollar on worries over a slowing Chinese economy and following
Beijing's clamp-down on one-direction bets on the yuan's gains
since February.
Trinh said there was limited spillover into G10 currencies
from the weaker yuan. The Chinese currency has lost around 2.84
percent against the dollar since the start of the year.
The dollar index was last at 79.957, slightly higher
on the day, after touching a session high of 79.988, its
loftiest level since April 8.
Against the yen, the greenback was at 102.66 yen, up
about 0.1 percent, after rising as high as 102.73 yen, also its
highest since April 8.
Recent positioning data suggests markets might be wary of
extending Tuesday's modest dollar gains.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the
latest week through April 15 showed speculators turned bearish
on the U.S. dollar for the first time since late October.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.17
billion, the first short position in nearly six months, compared
with a net long position of$3.09 billion the previous week.
At the same time, the number of short contracts on the yen
declined to 68,716 from net shorts of 87,462, suggesting
investors were less bearish on the Japanese currency.
The euro, which also scaled a two-week peak of 141.84 yen
on Monday, was last at 141.63 yen, up about 0.1
percent.
It dipped to a near two-week low against the greenback at
$1.3787 although trading overnight was light with much
of Europe shut, and was last steady on the day at $1.3796.
"With ECB President Mario Draghi scheduled to speak later
this week, the fresh batch of ECB rhetoric may undermine the
bullish sentiment surrounding the single currency," said David
Song, analyst at DailyFX in New York.
"EUR/USD may continue to give back the rebound from earlier
this month should the central bank head look to implement more
non-standard measures ahead of the second-half of 2014."
Draghi is scheduled to give a keynote speech in Amsterdam on
Thursday. He recently made clear the euro's strength is a
possible trigger for the central bank to ease policy.
Looking ahead, Australian inflation numbers, a survey on
China's manufacturing sector and an interest rate review in New
Zealand over the next two days will garner market participants'
attention.
The greenback gained a bit of ground against the New Zealand
dollar, which sagged to a 2-1/2 week trough of $0.8555
on Monday.
While the market is fully priced for a second interest rate
hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Thursday, speculation
has mounted that the central bank might temper aggressive
tightening expectations for this year.
"We expect the one-page statement will strike a more
cautious tone than previously, mainly due to the high exchange
rate and soft inflation data," said Imre Speizer, strategist at
Westpac Bank in Auckland.
