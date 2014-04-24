* Kiwi rallies after RBNZ signals more rate hikes ahead
* Euro awaits speech by head of ECB
* Yen supported as Tokyo shares slip on lack of US-Japan
trade pact
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 24 The New Zealand
dollar rallied on Thursday after the country's central bank
raised interest rates and signalled more hikes ahead, while
caution ahead of a speech by the European Central Bank's
president kept the euro subdued.
The kiwi climbed to a one-week high of $0.8638
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it would continue to
tighten to stay on top of inflationary pressures. As expected,
it hiked its cash rate to 3.0 percent from 2.75 percent.
Some in the market had thought it might signal a slowing in
the pace of further rate hikes given a stubbornly strong
currency and still moderate inflation.
Still, analysts said further gains in the kiwi might be
limited.
"We believe further NZD appreciation is likely to be capped
within a cent of current rates as the tightening cycle is fairly
priced," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at
TD Securities in Singapore.
The New Zealand dollar last traded at $0.8624, up 0.4
percent on the day.
The kiwi also rose against the yen, euro and its Australian
counterpart, which suffered heavy losses on Wednesday in the
wake of unexpectedly soft inflation data.
Both Antipodean currencies were among some of the biggest
movers this week, in contrast to the G3 currencies which stayed
in all-too familiar territory.
The safe-haven yen gained a slight lift versus the dollar as
Tokyo shares extended losses in the afternoon, after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a trade deal with the United
States has not been finalised yet.
Speaking at a joint news conference after a summit meeting
with U.S. President Barack Obama, Abe said Japan and the United
States would continue bilateral talks on an Asia-Pacific
regional free trade pact.
Mollifying Japan's powerful farmers' lobby and completing a
successful trade pact is seen as a key test of whether Abe can
deliver the "third arrow" - structural reform - to go with two
others that have already been deployed: fiscal and monetary
stimulus measures.
The dollar last fetched 102.30 yen, down 0.2 percent.
On Friday, the yen could take its cues from Japanese
inflation data. Core consumer prices in Tokyo are expected to
have risen the most in 22 years in April, driven by an increase
in the country's sales tax.
"Looking at moves in the market over the past few days, it
seems as if risk appetite among short-term players has
weakened," said Teppei Ino, Singapore-based analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Against this backdrop, the dollar could come under pressure
against the yen if the inflation data comes in strong and
dampens speculation about additional Bank of Japan monetary
easing, Ino said.
The euro held steady at $1.3822, leaving it just a
shade firmer on the week.
Traders said the common currency could struggle ahead of a
speech by ECB President Mario Draghi, although they conceded
that it would be hard for him to sound any more dovish.
His speech comes a day after a survey showed the euro zone
private sector started the second quarter on its strongest
footing since 2011.
Also, Draghi has already said the bank will ease policy
further if the euro keeps strengthening, although he has been
vague on the timing.
