* Major currencies subdued after directionless week
* U.S. jobs and EZ inflation data major event risks ahead
* Fed and BOJ policy meetings also in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 28 The dollar got off to a quiet
start on Monday following a few days of directionless trading
with investors unlikely to take aggressive positions ahead of
major events out of the United States and euro zone.
Policy reviews by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
(BOJ) will also keep the market cautious in a holiday-shortened
week for much of Asia. Many centres in the region will shut on
Thursday for the Labour Day holiday, while Japan will be closed
on Tuesday.
The dollar index was flat at 79.741, having last week
inched down a mere 0.1 percent. The euro was similarly subdued
at $1.3839 after chalking up a modest 0.2 percent gain.
Against the yen, both the dollar and euro found themselves
in very familiar territory following a tightly range-bound week.
The greenback bought 102.17 yen, having drifted
roughly between 102.00 and 102.80 while the common currency
fetched 141.40 yen, still stuck in a 141.00-142.00
range.
The Australian dollar was one of a few major currencies that
gave a more lively performance thanks to surprisingly tame
inflation data.
The Aussie shed 0.7 percent for the week and was last at
$0.9274. It was well supported at $0.9250.
The market has been struggling to find a clear direction
after the Easter holidays but analysts expect events this week
could help the major currencies break out of their ranges.
The Fed is set to continue paring its massive bond-buying
stimulus at its April 29-30 meeting, while the BOJ is expected
to maintain its stimulus programme at its April 30 meeting.
"While BOJ Governor Kuroda will try to keep the door open
for further easing, no indication of immediate actions by the
BOJ poses downside risk to USD/JPY," analysts at Barclays
Capital wrote in a note to clients.
For dollar bulls, the U.S. jobs report on Friday could be of
more significance as markets are expecting the labour market to
continue improving following a winter slowdown. Any unexpected
weakness could cast doubts on whether the Fed can continue to
gradually wind down its bond buying.
For the euro, the inflation data is key to its near-term
outlook as another soft reading could add pressure on the
European Central Bank to inject more stimulus.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on Ukraine although so
far the currency market has shown very little reaction to
developments there. In contrast, European stocks on Friday fell
as new signs of violence in Ukraine hit sentiment.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)