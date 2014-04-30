* Dollar falls broadly after shockingly weak U.S. GDP data
* U.S. economy grew just 0.1 percent in Q1 vs 1.2 pct
consensus
* No surprises from the Fed soothes FX markets, China PMI
next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 1 The dollar wallowed at three-week
lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday,
still shaky after a shocking set of data showed the U.S. economy
all but stalled in the first quarter.
Any follow-through dollar selling in Asia is likely to be
modest with much of the region shut for a public holiday and
ahead of the influential U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The market is also waiting for a survey on China's
manufacturing sector due at 0100 GMT. A Reuters poll showed
factory activity probably picked up slightly in April, so any
disappointment could hit risk sentiment. Such an outcome may
support the safe-haven yen.
The dollar index last traded at 79.511, having fallen
0.4 percent on Wednesday after data showed the United States
grew at an annualised pace of just 0.1 percent in the first
quarter.
While the result was well below even the most pessimistic
forecast, it did not deter the Federal Reserve from reducing its
bond-buying support by another $10 billion a month as expected.
"The statement issued after the FOMC meeting had only
minimal changes," analysts at Nomura wrote in a note to clients.
"The Committee noted that growth slowed 'sharply' over the
winter, acknowledging implicitly the GDP report. But the
Committee also noted that economic activity 'picked up
recently'."
The relatively upbeat outlook from the Fed helped calm the
forex market somewhat, and gave stock investors a reason to
drive the Dow to a record closing high.
Pressure on the greenback helped the euro bounce to $1.3870
from a three-week trough of $1.3770. Against the yen, the
dollar traded at 102.25, nursing a 0.4 percent fall.
The greenback fell sharply against the New Zealand dollar,
which rallied 0.8 percent to a near one-week high of $0.8633
. It was last at $0.8613.
The euro outperformed the dollar even in the face of price
data that missed expectations. Data showed euro area inflation
picked up slightly to 0.7 percent in April from 0.5 percent,
undershooting the 0.8 percent consensus.
Analysts said the result will probably not spur a reluctant
European Central Bank to ease policy at next week's meeting,
although many suspect the ECB will eventually have to act to
counter the threat of deflation.
"The modest downside surprise does not materially change the
outlook for ECB in the May or June meetings," analysts at
JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.
"The possibility of some action in these meetings is perhaps
only modestly higher, but the action, if any, will be
incremental and thus still slightly bearish for EUR/USD heading
into ECB next week."
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)