* Euro recoils from two-month highs vs USD as ECB meeting
looms
* Dollar index steadier after big fall earlier in the week
* Yellen offers no surprises, says U.S. economy still needs
support
* Chinese & Australian data seen driving sentiment in Asia
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 8 The euro stepped back from a near
two-month high against the dollar early on Thursday ahead of an
interest rate review by the European Central Bank, while the
greenback found a steadier footing after this week's
surprisingly large pullback.
The euro last traded at $1.3911, down from a near
two-month peak of $1.3952 set on Tuesday. The dollar also
recouped a bit of ground against the yen, edging up to 101.88
from a three-week trough of 101.43.
That helped the dollar index drift up to 79.234 from
a six-month low of 79.060.
The dollar had suffered a big fall on Tuesday after weeks of
range trading, but managed to stabilise after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen offered no surprises at her testimony to
Congress on Wednesday.
Yellen reiterated the need to continue supporting the
economy and gave few fresh clues on the direction of interest
rates.
Trading in Asia is likely to be driven by major economic
data including Chinese trade numbers for April due around 0200
GMT and Australia's employment report at 0130 GMT.
The China figures will be of particular interest to markets
after exports unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in
March and import growth dropped sharply.
The Aussie dollar was last at $0.9329, having eased
from a two-week high of $0.9367. Any upside surprises in the
jobs data could reinvigorate the currency, while a downbeat
China trade report may equally embolden bears as the Asian
economic powerhouse is Australia's biggest export market.
For the euro, the main focus is on the ECB, which is widely
expected to keep interest rates on hold.
"Expectations are low heading into Thursday's ECB meeting,
and our economists agree that a policy innovation is unlikely
this month," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"At the same time, action cannot be ruled out entirely, and
with expectations so low, a surprise from the central bank could
have a more powerful impact on markets than we have seen
previously."
Indeed, traders said the euro could quickly fall back
towards support just under $1.3800 in the event of any policy
surprises, while inaction should see the common currency stay
buoyed at current levels.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)