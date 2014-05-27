* Euro off lows thanks to a bit of short squeeze
* Downtrend still intact as ECB Draghi reinforces policy
speculation
* Another quiet session expected with no major data in Asia
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 27 The euro bounced back from
a three-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, but the uptick
failed to relieve persistent pressure from expectations of
monetary easing by the European Central Bank next week.
The common currency climbed to $1.3656, from Monday's
three-month low of $1.3615. Against the yen, it traded at 139.24
, off a low of 138.73. Just last week, the euro hit a
three-month trough of 138.15.
Traders said a squeeze in short euro positions had given the
euro some support overnight as it managed to stay above major
technical markers such as its 200-day average against the dollar
and 100-day average against the yen.
"It's a sad reflection of the lack of volatility in FX
markets that we now report 30 point moves as being newsworthy,"
said Sean Keane, a director of Triple T Consulting and formerly
a markets trader at Credit Suisse.
Markets have so far showed little reaction to victories by
Eurosceptic parties in European Parliament elections and news
that Ukraine has launched air strikes against pro-Russian
rebels.
Prospect of some policy action from the European Central
Bank (ECB) at its June 5 meeting has been weighing on the common
currency in the past few weeks and comments from ECB chief Mario
Draghi on Monday reinforced those expectations.
Draghi said the bank must be "particularly watchful" for any
negative price spiral in the euro zone, adding "more pre-emptive
action may be warranted" to guard against a drop in price
expectations.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the ECB is
preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting. It
includes cuts in all its interest rates as well as targeted
measures aimed at boosting lending to smaller firms.
The push back in the euro saw the dollar index give a
bit of ground, retreating further from Friday's seven-week peak
of 80.443. It was last at 80.233.
The greenback was steady on the yen at just under 102.00
and still near a 1-1/2 week high of 102.05 set on Monday.
"Recent falls in U.S. bond yields have put a brake on the
dollar. Still, on the whole, it's not like the U.S. economy is
losing momentum, so the yen will be under pressure and in fact t
has been weakening against some emerging currencies," said
Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
The Australian dollar strengthened about 0.2 percent to
$0.9257, though the currency was stuck in a familiar
trading range since it had found good support just above 92 U.S.
cents.
A dearth of market-moving economic data out of Asia on
Tuesday contributed to a lacklustre trading session, with an
equally sluggish performance in equity markets leaving
currencies in a tight range. In Europe, ECB's Draghi is
scheduled to participate in an armchair discussion in the final
day of the ECB forum.
