By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 30 The yen's advance to
multi-month highs against the euro stalled on Friday as
investors booked profits before the weekend.
The euro fetched 138.14 yen, off a four-month low
of 137.98. It was still on track to end down for a fourth
straight week and at a loss of 2.5 percent on the month.
Similarly, the greenback climbed off a one-week low of
101.42 to last stand at 101.55. On the month, the dollar
was down roughly 0.7 percent.
"Expectations for a step-up in the pace of BOJ quantitative
easing are currently running low, which is one reason the yen
has recently been strengthening," said Ray Attrill, strategist
at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
Data on Friday did little to dissipate lowered expectations
for further BOJ easing, with Japan's core consumer prices
jumping 3.2 percent in April from a year earlier and posting ans
11th straight month of annual gains.
"Market reaction to the CPI was limited, and we likely to
see prices deviate time to time from expectations going forward.
But prices have been rising roughly as the BOJ wants and
expectations for further easing will naturally ebb as a result,
which is a yen-buying factor," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Yen-buying pressure could gain further momentum if Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's administration fails to unveil a
convincing economic growth plan in June, Ishikawa said.
Investors generally dismissed revised data that showed the
U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the
first quarter, given that more recent data has suggested a
recovery following a severe winter.
"Despite the ugly headline, the details of the revision are
actually favourable for second quarter GDP," analysts at
JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients
"Almost all of the revision was due to a downward-revised
estimate of the pace of inventory accumulation in Q1, which
should allow for a more rapid pace of production this quarter as
businesses are operating with less of an inventory overhang."
The euro drifted up to $1.3605 from a three-month
trough of $1.3586. Barring a further recovery, it is likely to
end lower for a fourth straight week.
Traders expect the common currency to remain under a cloud
heading into the June 5 policy review by the European Central
Bank, from which some sort of policy action is now widely
expected.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said this week that
next week's meeting could yield a combination of policies to
tackle low inflation and low credit growth.
Among the best performers was the Australian dollar, which
climbed about 1 percent to a 1-1/2 week high of $0.9326
.
The market warmed to the currency after Australian companies
revised up their spending plans for the fiscal year starting
July, boosting the outlook for the economy.
