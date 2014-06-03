* Euro off lows, but upside seen limited
* Further slowdown in euro zone inflation seals case for ECB
action
* Aussie firmer vs USD ahead of GDP data due 0130 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 4 The euro clung onto modest
overnight gains early on Wednesday, having been squeezed higher
in what some traders described as a
'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake of subdued euro
zone inflation data.
The common currency last stood at $1.3620 after climbing off
a four-month trough to $1.3585. It also gained ground on
the yen, reaching a three-week high of 139.78.
The bounce in the euro knocked the dollar index off a
3-1/2 month peak set on Monday. It was last at 80.573, down from
the high of 80.681.
Figures on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation slowed further
in May, all but sealing the case for the European Central Bank
to carry out its promise to act when it meets on Thursday.
Markets were already poised for a downside surprise
following soft German inflation numbers on Monday, so the result
instead prompted some investors to cover bearish euro positions
and take profits in bunds. Benchmark German yields
rose to a one-week high of 1.42 percent.
Sources at the ECB told Reuters last month the bank was
preparing a package of policy options, including cuts in all its
interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending
to small- and mid-sized firms.
"We continue to forecast a small 10 basis point rate cut to
all key rates, including therefore a negative deposit rate for
the first time," analysts at Nomura wrote in a note to clients.
"We also expect the ECB to announce a credit easing
programme in the form of a targeted LTRO funding scheme to help
address high interest rates charged on periphery corporate loans
and provide an insurance mechanism against the risk of credit
crunch."
While the ECB is contemplating new measures to shore up
growth in the euro zone, latest data showed the U.S. economy is
motoring along after a weather-induced slowdown early in the
year.
Figures on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S.-made factory
goods rose for a third straight month in April and automakers
reported robust vehicle sales in May, boosting the second
quarter outlook.
Benchmark U.S. yields rose to three-week highs, extending a
reversal from 11-month lows plumbed last week. That in turn
helped the dollar reach a one-month high against the yen at
102.56.
The greenback, however, underperformed its Australian
counterpart as Aussie bears stayed on the sidelines ahead of
local data that could show the economy grew at its fastest clip
in two years in the first quarter.
The Aussie was last at $0.9264, having climbed off
a low of $0.9229 on Tuesday.
Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise
a solid 1.0 percent in the quarter, the biggest quarterly gain
since the first quarter of 2012.
The market is already positioned for a solid result, so any
disappointment will likely see the Aussie beat a hasty retreat.
Even with a healthy headline number, analysts at National
Australia Bank said the economic performance is still mixed with
dwelling investment quite strong, consumption solid, while
business investment and government spending will be close to
flat.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)