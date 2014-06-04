* Focus on ECB rate decision on Thursday
* Further slowdown in euro zone inflation seals case for ECB
action
* Dlr/yen sets 1-mth high, helped by U.S. yields and firm
Nikkei
* Aussie gets brief lift vs U.S. dollar after upbeat Q1 GDP
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 4 The euro eased on
Wednesday as expectations intensified that the European Central
Bank will unveil a flurry of measures this week to stave off
deflation, while the Aussie dollar gained a brief lift from
upbeat economic growth data.
The euro gave back some of the gains it made during the
previous day's short squeeze, which some traders described as a
'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake of subdued euro
zone inflation data.
The single currency sagged 0.1 percent to about $1.3611
but held above a recent trough near $1.3586, its lowest
level in almost four months.
Figures on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation slowed further
in May, all but sealing the case for the European Central Bank
to carry out its promise to act when it meets on Thursday.
Sources at the ECB told Reuters last month the bank was
preparing a package of policy options, including cuts in all its
interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending
to small- and mid-sized firms.
A recent Reuters poll showed that the ECB is expected to cut
its deposit rate to -0.10 percent in June from the current zero
percent while its refinancing rate is likely to be cut to 0.10
percent from 0.25 percent now.
Given prevailing expectations for fresh monetary easing by
the ECB this week, some market players see the risk of
disappointment and the potential for a bounce in the euro, at
least in the short term.
"The danger is the ECB doesn't go as far...as the market has
priced in, leading to a nasty short squeeze," said Jeffrey
Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
A key resistance level for the euro is the 200-day move
average, Halley said. The euro's rise on Tuesday had stalled
near that resistance level, which now lies near $1.3647.
While the ECB is contemplating new measures to shore up
growth in the euro zone, the latest data showed the U.S. economy
is motoring along after a weather-induced slowdown early in the
year.
Figures on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S.-made factory
goods rose for a third straight month in April and automakers
reported robust vehicle sales in May, boosting the
second-quarter outlook.
Benchmark U.S. yields rose to three-week highs, extending a
reversal from 11-month lows plumbed last week. That in turn
helped the dollar reach a one-month high against the yen at one
point on Wednesday.
The dollar last fetched 102.74 yen, up 0.2 percent on
the day. It rose to as high as 102.80 yen earlier on Wednesday.
A rise to levels above its early May peak around 103.03 yen
would take the dollar to its highest level since early April.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 2.591 percent
, holding near Tuesday's three-week high of 2.600
percent.
Market players said this week's rally in Japan's Nikkei
share average was also weighing on the yen.
The Nikkei has risen above 15,000 points this week, having
bounced back from a recent low just under 14,000 set back in
May.
Gains in Tokyo equities can be seen as being negative for
the yen, since sustained rises in shares can bolster Japanese
investors' risk tolerance and whet their appetite for overseas
assets over the medium term.
The Australian dollar initially rose after data showed the
Australian economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the
first quarter.
The Aussie dollar was last steady on the day at $0.9266
, after having risen to as high as $0.9299.
"I don't get the sense that the Australian dollar will head
lower," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ in Singapore, adding that the Aussie dollar also seemed to
be benefiting from the euro's recent weakness.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)