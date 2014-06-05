(Fixes typo in final paragraph)
* Euro drifting around $1.3600, near four-month trough
* ECB expected to ease policy at its June 5 meeting
* Rate decision due 1145 GMT, news conference at 1230 GMT
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 5 The euro languished
near four-month lows on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined
as they waited to see what measures the European Central Bank
would implement to tackle the threat of deflation.
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, putting
the deposit rate into negative territory for the first time. It
is also seen offering longer-term loans linked to further
lending, without launching large-scale asset purchases as the
Bank of Japan has done.
The euro held steady on the day at $1.3598, not far
from a four-month trough of $1.35855 plumbed on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS. It has slumped almost 3 percent from highs
near $1.4000 after ECB President Mario Draghi on May 8 prepared
the market for possible policy action at the June 5 review.
"You're likely to see pretty large swings in the spot price
today on the back of the ECB statement and also the press
conference," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research
for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
The euro may end up rising over the next few days unless the
ECB surprises the market by embarking on large-scale asset
purchases, also known as quantitative easing (QE), he added.
"In terms of direction, our base case is, unless you see QE,
the risk is of a bounce in euro," Henderson said.
The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1145 GMT and
President Mario Draghi will give a news conference at 1230 GMT.
"Given market pricing and high expectations for ECB action,
the risks of near-term disappointment are not inconsequential,"
Marvin Barth, strategist at Barclays in London wrote in a note
to clients.
"However, we are confident the ECB will undertake necessary
policies to raise inflation from the current worrisome levels.
Accordingly, we would recommend fading any post-meeting
disappointment that leads the euro to rally."
With the common currency on the back foot, the dollar index
held near a four-month peak of 80.681 set earlier in the week.
It was last at 80.649 .
U.S. data was mixed on Wednesday but still supported views
the world's biggest economy is recovering from a weather-induced
slowdown early in the year.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed an
acceleration in services sector growth, while figures from
payrolls processor ADP showed companies hired far fewer workers
than expected in May. That could raise the risk of a
disappointment in non-farm payrolls on Friday.
The yen, meanwhile, appeared to be stabilising after falling
in the past few sessions. The dollar eased 0.2 percent to about
102.57 yen, down slightly from a one-month high of 102.80
yen set on Wednesday.
The dollar has gained a lift versus the yen over the past
several days as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
pulled up from an 11-month low touched last week,
helping to bolster the greenback's appeal.
News this week that Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
has agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for
$5.7 billion in the largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer,
also held the attention of traders.
Some traders may have bought dollars in anticipation that
the deal would pressure the greenback higher, in which case they
could now be looking to book profits, said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore.
