* Euro off lows versus USD as markets trim bearish positions
* Uncertainty over more action from ECB keeping euro bears wary
* No new stimulus expected from BOJ, for now
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 4 The euro clung on to modest gains against the
dollar early on Thursday, having pulled up from one-year lows as investors
booked some profits ahead of the European Central Bank policy review.
News of a ceasefire plan in eastern Ukraine further shored up the common
currency, although this is now in doubt after Ukraine's prime minister dismissed
the proposal outlined by President Vladimir Putin.
The common currency has already fallen a long way, dropping from a high of
$1.3701 on July 1 to $1.3110 on Tuesday. It last traded at $1.3151.
The steadier euro knocked the dollar index off a 14-month peak of
83.058 to 82.838.
Traders said euro bears were just taking a breather due to uncertainty over
whether the ECB will actually deliver a fresh round of policy stimulus or simply
lay the groundwork to act at a later date.
To be sure, the ECB is under strong pressure to tackle stubbornly low
inflation at a time when the conflict in Ukraine threatens to destabilise the
region's fragile recovery.
"We expect them to reduce the main refinancing rate by 10bps to 0.05
percent, also reducing the marginal lending and deposit rates by similar
amounts, taking the deposit rate down to 0.2 percent," said David de Garis,
senior economist at National Australia Bank.
"A failure to cut tonight could jeopardise bank involvement in the first
round of TLTROs (bank refinancing loans) as many would wait to bid until
December with borrowing rates expected to be lower by then."
In contrast, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its massive monetary
stimulus on Thursday and cling to its argument that the bigger-than-expected hit
from a sales tax rise will prove temporary.
Against the yen, the euro traded at 137.84, having scaled a
seven-week peak of 138.28 overnight.
The common currency, however, dipped back towards a 13-month trough against
a broadly stronger Australian dollar. It traded at A$1.4070, nearing
the low of A$1.4034.
The Aussie dollar was a notable outperformer after data on Wednesday
dispelled fears that economic growth had stalled in the second quarter.
Aussie bulls were given a further boost after the country's central bank
chief played down the chances of further interest rate cuts.
All that combined to lift the currency to $0.9347 from a two-week
low of $0.9263. Against the yen, the Aussie rallied to its highest in over 14
months at 98.14.
In the short term, the Aussie's outlook hinges on local retail sales data
due at 0130 GMT. Any upside surprise will no doubt give it a further boost.
The other major currencies marked time ahead of the ECB policy decision and
Friday's U.S. jobs report. The dollar lost a bit of ground against the yen,
slipping to 104.84 from an 8-month high of 105.31.
The Canadian dollar firmed slightly after the Bank of Canada highlighted its
concern about an overstretched household sector as it stuck to a neutral stance.
It climbed to C$1.0871 per U.S. dollar, from C$1.0943, before
settling at C$1.0889 in early Asian trade.