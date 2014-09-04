* Euro suffers biggest one-day fall in nearly 3 years vs USD
* ECB cuts rates, to buy ABS and covered bonds
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data next major focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 5 The euro nursed hefty losses
early on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in
nearly three years against the greenback after the European
Central Bank delivered a fresh round of stimulus and promised
even more if needed.
The common currency slumped over 1 percent against most of
its major peers and notched a 1.6 percent drop on the dollar -
the biggest one-day decline since November 2011.
The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and
announced plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered
bonds in October.
"While President Draghi declined to provide a size estimate
for the asset purchase program, he indicated that...the ECB
aimed to increase its balance sheet back towards levels seen in
2012, which would imply a roughly 1 trillion euros, or a 50
percent increase, from current levels," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
Euro zone equities and sovereign bonds all rallied pushing
the two-year yields in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and
France into negative territory.
The euro skidded to a 14-month low of $1.2920,
bringing into view the July 2013 trough of $1.2898. It hit a
one-month low of 135.97 yen and carved out a 15-month
trough of A$1.3798.
"Although investors may be reluctant to short the euro at
these levels, we argue that the current weakening trend can
continue," analysts at Barclays said.
The common currency lost only a bit of ground on the Swiss
franc as the threat of intervention from the Swiss National Bank
loomed large. The euro dipped to a near two-year low of 1.2045
, but quickly bounced back to 1.2064.
The drop in the euro saw the dollar index surge 1.2
percent to a 14-month high of 83.865. Against the yen, the
greenback was flirting with the 2014 peak of 105.45 set
in January.
U.S. data on Thursday provided fresh evidence that the U.S.
economy is on track for sturdy growth in the third quarter. U.S.
companies hired workers at a steady clip in August and services
sector activity accelerated to a 6-1/2-year high.
Investors are now keenly waiting for the latest read on the
U.S. labour market due later in the day. Analysts expect the
pace of job creation to have picked up slightly in August, with
a rise of 225,000 nonfarm payrolls.
The latest move by the ECB served to strengthen the appeal
of dollar-bloc currencies such as the Australian dollar given
the steady interest rate outlook.
The Australian dollar rallied to a five-week high of $0.9393
, before easing back to $0.9343. Against the yen, it
surged to a 15-month high of 98.59. The Canadian
dollar also held firm.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)