* Euro hovers near 14-month low vs dollar
* ECB cuts rates, to buy ABS and covered bonds
* Dollar hits 6-year high vs yen, dollar index hits 14-month
high
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data next major focus
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 The euro languished
near a 14-month low versus the dollar on Friday, struggling to
regain its footing after the European Central Bank delivered a
fresh round of stimulus and promised even more if needed.
The common European currency slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2935
. On Thursday, it had tumbled 1.6 percent, its biggest
one-day drop in nearly three years versus the dollar, and set a
14-month low of $1.2920.
The ECB cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday and
announced plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered
bonds in October.
"While President Draghi declined to provide a size estimate
for the asset purchase programme, he indicated that ... the ECB
aimed to increase its balance sheet back towards levels seen in
2012, which would imply roughly 1 trillion euros, or a 50
percent increase, from current levels," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
Euro zone equities and sovereign bonds all rallied, pushing
the two-year yields in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and
France into negative territory.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an
interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF that the ECB cut
interest rates on Thursday in part to help weaken the euro.
Nowotny added that a euro/dollar rate around $1.30 or
slightly lower was "going in the right direction" but declined
to say where he would like to see the euro.
Nowotny's comments seem to highlight the fact that the ECB
is paying more attention to the euro's exchange rate as an
avenue for more policy easing, said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX
strategy, Asia-Pacific, for Barclays in Singapore.
"The fact that they've got limited room now on interest
rates, where they will find more scope in terms of overall
policy easing is via a weaker exchange rate," Kotecha said.
"I think it's a case where they're engineering policy to
ensure that the currency is weaker. We think there's certainly
plenty more scope for weakness in the euro," he added.
The drop in the euro helped give a boost to the dollar and
its index set a 14-month high of 83.943 earlier on
Friday. It last stood at 83.856, steady on the day.
Against the yen, the dollar touched a high of 105.71 yen
, its highest level in nearly six years. The dollar last
traded at 105.32 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Thursday.
Hopes for a highly anticipated asset reallocation by Japan's
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) continued to weigh on
the yen, said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"It's not just a dollar-buying market. There's a solid story
on the other side too, and that makes it easier to buy the
dollar against the yen," Wakabayashi said.
U.S. data on Thursday provided fresh evidence that the U.S.
economy is on track for sturdy growth in the third quarter. U.S.
companies hired workers at a steady clip in August and service
sector activity accelerated to a 6-1/2-year high.
Investors are now keenly waiting for the latest data on the
U.S. labour market due later in the day. Analysts expect the
pace of job creation to have picked up slightly in August, with
a rise of 225,000 jobs on nonfarm payrolls.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)