* Sterling falls to lowest in nearly 10 months vs USD
* Poll shows narrow lead for Scottish independence for first
time
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Sterling weakened to
its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about
political uncertainty after an opinion poll showed supporters of
Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first
time since the referendum campaign began.
With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov
survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to
independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49
percent.
Sterling fell nearly 1 percent to around $1.6165,
reaching lows not seen since Nov. 26. It last traded at $1.6222,
down 0.7 percent on the day. Against the euro, the pound touched
its lowest level in nearly three weeks at 80.17 pence per euro
.
"I think the message here is that the market really hadn't
priced in the possibility of a 'yes' vote, so therefore we will
probably see some uncertainty, maybe some volatility," said
Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
Sterling could come under further pressure ahead of the
Sept. 18 referendum on Scottish independence, especially since
the dollar remains firm, Bargmann said.
Against the yen, sterling touched a three-month low at
169.68 yen, before recovering a bit of ground to
170.41 yen.
"A vote for independence only marks the opening chapter in
uncertainty over issues ranging from the timelines for political
and economic independence, resultant institutional frameworks,
lender of last resort for Scotland, the division of assets and
liabilities, fiscal impact and policies, and what currency
choices Scotland will have available and choose," analysts at
Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
"As a result, realized volatility in GBP, with a downside
bias, likely will increase for an extended period."
On technical charts, sterling has key long-term support at
around $1.6000 to $1.6100, with both the 100-week and 200-week
moving averages now in that area, said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader
for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
The tumble in the pound helped lend support to the dollar in
the wake of a disappointing payrolls report on Friday.
U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight
months in August. Non-farm payrolls increased 142,000, well
below the 206,000 forecast. The jobless rate edged down to 6.1
percent as more Americans gave up the hunt for jobs.
The report prompted benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to fall
from one-month highs and undermined the dollar. Against the yen,
the dollar last traded at around 105.06 yen, staying
below a six-year high of 105.71 yen touched on Friday.
The euro, which has come under pressure after fresh policy
action from the European Central Bank last Thursday, steadied
against the greenback. It traded at $1.2950, just off a
14-month low of $1.2920 set last week.
The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to $0.9369,
having backed off from Friday's high of $0.9403, its highest
level since late July.
The Aussie dollar showed limited reaction after data showed
that China's exports rose more than forecast in August while
imports unexpectedly fell, pushing the trade surplus to a record
high for the second consecutive month.
The Aussie has shown resilience despite recent U.S. dollar
strength and a sharp decline in prices of iron ore, Australia's
top export earner, in large part due to renewed carry trade
demand. Investors are borrowing at low rates in euros and yen to
buy higher-yielding Aussie assets.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Editing by
Edwina Gibbs & Kim Coghill)