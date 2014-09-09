* Dollar index hits fresh 14-month high
* Sterling still hamstrung by risk of Scotland independence
* Dollar hits fresh 6-year high against the yen
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 9 The dollar scaled a
14-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a
Federal Reserve study made investors reassess prospects for
higher U.S. interest rates, while sterling fell on worries that
Scots may vote for independence.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 84.445. It rose
to 84.496 at one point, bringing into view the July 2013 peak of
84.753. A break there will take it to highs unseen since July
2010.
Giving bulls a boost, research from the San Francisco Fed
published on Monday noted that investors are pricing in a lower
trajectory for interest rate rises than members of the Fed
itself.
"The market's interpretation is that perhaps it had better
re-price those expectations," said Emma Lawson, senior currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
The greenback raced to a six-year high of 106.34 yen
and last traded near 106.26 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro slipped to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2867
and last traded at $1.2876, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Investors have been avoiding the common currency after the
European Central Bank surprised on Thursday with a fresh round
of stimulus.
"The impression I get is that these moves aren't so much
dollar-buying but more a case of selling in other major
currencies," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo, referring to the recent weakness in
sterling and the euro.
Sterling slid to a near 10-month low of $1.6065
amid ongoing jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the
United Kingdom. The pound last traded at $1.6073, down 0.2
percent on the day.
A TNS poll on Tuesday showed a surge in support for those
who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, just days after
a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times put the "Yes" camp on 51
percent and "No" on 49 percent.
"We expect political concerns surrounding the September 18
Scottish independence referendum to dominate price action in the
near term," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"Our base case expectation remains that the 'No' camp will
prevail... Still, we would be cautious on re-entering GBP longs
ahead of the vote given our expectation that volatility will
remain elevated."
Data showing British retail sales rose sharply in August
failed to move sterling and analysts said even a good set of
industrial and manufacturing output data later in the day is
unlikely to save the pound.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)