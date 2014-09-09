* Carry trades hit by increased FX volatility, higher US
yields
* Aussie suffers another big fall, EM currencies also hit
* Sterling & euro find a bit of reprieve for now
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 10 The Australian dollar nursed a
second session of heavy losses early on Wednesday as investors
unwound popular carry trades amid a pick-up in market volatility
and further gains in U.S. Treasury yields.
Standing out from the other major currencies, the Aussie
fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, following on from Monday's 1.0
percent drop. It slid to its lowest in over five months at
$0.9188, before edging back to $0.9210.
The Aussie's setback was sparked by a broad rally in the
U.S. dollar. Investors seemed to be repricing the risk of an
earlier U.S. interest rate hike after interpreting a Federal
Reserve study as suggesting they were underestimating such a
move.
"The approach of next week's FOMC meeting appears to be
pushing markets to reconsider the relatively low policy risk
premium still reflected in the front-end of the U.S. curve,"
noted analysts at BNP Paribas.
U.S. Treasury yields have moved up as a result with the
two-year within sight of a three-year peak of 0.590
percent set in late July. The 10-year yield popped
back above 2.50 percent, off a recent low of 2.30 percent.
The rally in yields helped the greenback hit a fresh
six-year high just shy of 106.50 yen. It also firm
against many emerging markets currencies.
The euro, though, managed to halt its slide against the
greenback after slumping to a 14-month trough of $1.2859
in European trade on Tuesday. It last traded at $1.2935.
Sterling also saw a bit of a reprieve despite ongoing
worries about Scottish independence. It steadied at $1.6105
, having carved out a fresh 10-month low of $1.6060.
That knocked the dollar index to 84.143 from a
14-month high of 84.519. But it is still within striking
distance of its 2013 peak of 84.753, with a break there taking
it to highs not seen since mid-2010.
Traders said the current theme of a firmer U.S. dollar is
likely to dominate given an absence of market-moving data in
Asia.
On Thursday, a policy review by New Zealand's central bank,
employment data from Australia and China's inflation figures
will take centre stage.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)