* Aussie dollar plumbs 5-month low as carry trades unwound
* Higher U.S. yields bolster greenback against counterparts
* Sterling gets some reprieve as Scottish referendum looms
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 10 The dollar rose to a new
six-year high against the yen on Wednesday, as the Australian
dollar nursed a second session of heavy losses after further
gains in U.S. Treasury yields.
Investors seemed to be repricing the risk of an earlier U.S.
interest rate hike after some determined that a Federal Reserve
study earlier this week could suggest markets were
underestimating such a move.
U.S. Treasury yields have moved up as a result, with the
two-year within sight of a three-year peak of 0.590
percent set in late July. The 10-year yield popped
back above 2.50 percent, off a recent low of 2.30 percent, and
was at 2.505 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday.
The rise in U.S. yields helped the greenback hit a fresh
six-year high of 106.56 yen on the EBS trading platform.
It also firm against many emerging markets currencies.
"People missed their chance to buy the dollar on dips," said
Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign
exchange research firm.
"The interest rate outlook is in focus, as Japanese yields
will keep to lower levels," he said.
Standing out from the other major currencies, the Australian
dollar skidded 0.4 percent to $0.9162, after dropping
as low as $0.9154 as a pick-up in market volatility pushed
investors to pare back carry trades, in which they borrowed
lower-yielding currencies to fund investments in higher-yielding
assets.
The Aussie's setback was sparked by a broad rally in the
U.S. dollar.
"Traders could see a further correction lower if we see a
daily close south of $0.9175, which is a key support level,"
said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA Asia Pacific.
The euro, meanwhile, edged down against the greenback,
moving back toward a 14-month trough of $1.2859 plumbed
in European trade on Tuesday. It last traded at $1.2925,
down about 0.1 percent on the day.
Sterling also got some reprieve despite ongoing worries
about Scottish independence. It added about 0.1 percent
to$1.6115, having carved out a fresh 10-month low of
$1.6060 on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron asked Scots on Tuesday
not to vote for independence in next week's referendum after an
opinion poll showed rising support for a break from the United
Kingdom.
The dollar index edged down slightly to 84.234 from
Tuesday's 14-month high of 84.519. But it is still within
striking distance of its 2013 peak of 84.753, and a break of
that level would take it to highs not seen since mid-2010.
Looking ahead, a policy review by New Zealand's central
bank, employment data from Australia and China's inflation
figures will take centre stage on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong)