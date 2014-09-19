(Repeats to add FOREX tag in headline, no change to text)

SYDNEY, Sept 19 Sterling sped higher in Asian trading on Friday after two early results from the Scottish vote on independence showed the unionist camp winning easily, reinforcing market expectations the country would remain in the United Kingdom.

The result in the small borough of Clackmannanshire was reported as 46.2 percent in support of independence, with 53.8 percent against. Orkney came out as 67.2 percent against, to just 32.8 percent for the "Yes" camp.

The pound extended early gains to reach $1.6521, up from around $1.6380 late in New York. That was a marked turnaround from a 10-month low of $1.6051 touched just last week.

The euro skidded as far as 78.12 pence, from around 78.78, a new two-year low for the single currency.

Dealers reported particularly heavy demand for sterling against the yen, which was weakening across the board amid mounting pressure for yet more stimulus from the Bank of Japan.

The pound leaped over two full yen to reach 180.07 yen , its highest since late 2008.

Voter turnout was huge right across Scotland, underlining the fierce fight over the vote.