* Yen rises after Abe comments on weak yen impact
* Dollar steady below 4-year high vs basket of major
currencies
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 24 The yen edged higher on
Wednesday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly
voiced concern about the economic impact of the currency's
recent weakness.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent on the day to 108.55 yen
after Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying he would
carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on
Japanese regional economies.
The prime minister's comments came in the wake of the yen's
slide to a six-year low of 109.46 yen versus the dollar last
Friday, a drop of roughly 7 percent from levels touched in early
August.
It is only natural to see these types of comments given how
fast the yen has dropped versus the dollar recently, said Jesper
Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
"I think it'll serve the purpose and maybe slow down the
move a little bit," Bargmann said.
"They're certainly not, in my opinion, directed to talk the
yen stronger, but more directed at the speed of the move," he
added.
The yen has weakened against a broadly stronger dollar as
investors wagered that U.S. interest rates would rise long
before those in Japan or Europe.
The yen has also been weighed down by speculation that a
forthcoming strategy review by Japan's $1.2 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which is drawing up plans to
increase the weighting of domestic stocks in its portfolio, may
also result in an increase in its allocation toward overseas
assets.
Abe's comments are probably aimed at trying to avoid any
criticism related to the yen's weakness, said Mitul Kotecha,
head of FX strategy, Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
"But ultimately, I don't think the trend or the tone will
change. It appears to me that Japanese officials would still
prefer to see yen weakening as long as it's a gradual drop in
the currency," Kotecha added.
The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies
and last traded at 84.621, hovering near a four-year high
of 84.861 set on Monday.
The dollar index has taken a breather after rising for 10
straight weeks on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
hike interest rates sooner rather than later, diverging from
monetary policy in Europe and Japan.
"A lot of hedge funds were taking profits after the dollar's
recent rise," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in
Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
"But other investors see an opportunity to buy the dollar on
dips," he said.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2858, holding
above Monday's 14-month low of $1.2816.
There was some attention on geopolitical risks, after the
United States and its Arab allies bombed militant groups in
Syria for the first time on Tuesday.
The impact on major currencies, however, seemed fairly mild
so far, market participants said.
A trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said risk aversion
could increase if equities were to see sharp declines but added
that the market impact seemed to be limited for now.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday said more air strikes
would be carried out against extremists in Syria after separate
bombing missions on Islamic State militants and on an al Qaeda
affiliate that U.S. intelligence said was poised to attack
America or Europe.
