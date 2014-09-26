* Japanese minister says no intention to delay GPIF reform
* Dollar index holds near 4-year high
* Battered Kiwi stoops to fresh 1-year low
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 26 The dollar pared earlier losses
and gained against the yen on Friday after Japan's welfare
minister said reforms for the country's giant pension fund would
continue as planned.
The greenback also held near a four-year high against a
basket of major currencies, and further gains looked likely for
the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage
over the euro in 15 years.
The dollar had stumbled overnight as a sell off on Wall
Street favoured the safe-haven yen.
The dollar recovered, however, after Japan's Welfare
Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki denied media reports that suggested
Tokyo would delay reforming its $1.26 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
Reform of the fund is expected to result in more investment
being channelled into Japanese equities and overseas assets, and
reports of a possibe delay had given the yen a bullish nudge,
until the minister spoke out.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 108.96 yen after
slipping to as low as 108.47. The dollar has gained nearly five
percent this month, touching a six-year high of 109.46 yen last
week.
Traders were watching for any sign of Japanese officials
trying to check the weakening in the yen, after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said earlier this week that he would carefully watch
the impact of the yen's recent weakness on regional economies.
"Many in the market feel the authorities won't start verbal
intervention until dollar/yen rises above 110," said Masashi
Murata, a senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
"Abe did touch on the yen this week, but fundamental
demerits of a weaker currency are yet to stand out. For example
prices of gasoline, crucial to regional economies, have not
risen despite a depreciating yen, and he may have spoken merely
to counter his critics," he said.
FOUR-DECADE FEAT
The dollar index is on track for its 11th successive weekly
rise, a feat it hasn't achieved in four decades, as investors
prepare for an eventual rate hike in the United States after the
Federal Reserve wraps up its massive stimulus program next
month.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, in
contrast, are seen as likely to offer more stimulus to support
their flagging economies in coming months.
"At the moment, the economy with strong business sentiment
is that of the United States... The dollar is becoming the
destination of funds that are escaping stimulus elsewhere," said
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
The dollar index stood at 85.218, little changed from
late U.S. levels but up 0.5 percent so far this week and not far
from a four-year high of 85.485 hit on Thursday.
The yield premium U.S. Treasuries offer over German Bunds
stood near 15-year highs on Thursday as markets weighed the
prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes against the chance of more
monetary stimulus in the euro zone.
High bond yields tend to attract more fund inflows as bond
investments account for a big chunk of international capital
flows.
The euro traded at $1.2748, having fallen to a
22-month low of $1.26955 on Thursday.
Against the yen, it dropped to 138.39 yen in
early Friday trade, its lowest level in two weeks.
The New Zealand dollar struggled at one-year lows, still
smarting from the central bank chief's tough talk the previous
day pointing out that the exchange rate is unsustainable and at
unjustified levels.
The kiwi traded at $0.7933, after hitting a
one-year low of $0.7889.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Simon Cameron-Moore)