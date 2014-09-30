* Dollar index could mark best monthly performance in over a
year
* Kiwi, Aussie up on the day but among worst monthly
performers
* Markets still keeping an eye on developments in Hong Kong
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 30 The dollar took a breather
on Tuesday from its recent rally but was still not far from
four-year peak against a basket of major currencies, and could
be on track to post its biggest monthly gain in over a year.
The dollar index last stood at 85.544, not far from
an overnight peak of 85.798 - a high not seen since July 2010.
Its monthly gain of more than 3 percent could put it on track
for the largest since February 2013.
Some analysts cautioned that its three-month long rally was
at risk of running out of steam for now, particularly against
the yen.
"It's really hard to pick a bottom, but it does look to us
like it's gone a little too far, and has overshot," said Sue
Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong
Kong.
"It's like trying to catch a falling knife, in terms of the
other currencies at the moment, and bear in mind it's month-end,
quarter-end, and, for the Japanese, half-year end, too, so flows
tend to be a little more noisy than usual around that period,"
she said.
The dollar scaled a fresh six-year high of 109.75 yen
on Monday and last traded at 109.30 yen, down about 0.2 percent
but up nearly 5 percent for the month.
Investors continued to warily watch developments in Hong
Kong, where tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters
extended a blockade of Hong Kong streets on Tuesday, stockpiling
supplies and erecting makeshift barricades ahead of what some
fear may be a push by police to clear the roads before China's
National Day.
RALLY'S ROOM TO RUN?
Over the past three months, the dollar index has surged more
than 7 percent, driven in part by expectations the Federal
Reserve will start to hike interest rates well ahead of its
European and Japanese counterparts.
Data on Monday showing U.S. consumer spending accelerated in
August supported the upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy.
U.S. Treasury yields have risen in line with the gradually
improving U.S. economy, with the two-year yield
nearing 0.6 percent, a high not seen since May 2011. That in
turn has bolstered the appeal of the dollar against its
lower-yielding peers.
The euro came within a whisker of its November 2012 trough
of $1.2661 on Thursday before edging back to $1.2695, up
about 0.1 percent on the day.
Some analysts said the dollar's rally still had room to run,
as the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday will likely
underscore that the U.S. economic recovery has enough momentum
for the Fed to hike interest rates sooner rather than later.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch revised its end-2015 dollar
forecast to 115 yen from 112 yen, citing the likelihood of the
Fed raising U.S. rates sooner than expected, strong outflows as
Japanese investors rebalance portfolios and the disappointing
pace of Japanese export recovery.
"Divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and BOJ
should result - as it has resulted - in more foreign security
investments as part of Japan's portfolio rebalancing," Shusuke
Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at BAML in Tokyo, said in a
report.
Euro zone inflation data due later on Tuesday will be
closely watched by euro bears, but a bigger-than-expected rise
in Germany's annual inflation could potentially help keep the
euro zone rate stable.
The New Zealand dollar, down around 6.5 percent this month,
was one of the worst performing major currencies in September.
Data on Monday confirming the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
had intervened to weaken the currency proved the central bank
could talk the talk and walk the walk.
The kiwi last stood at $0.7805, recovering about
0.5 percent on the day, having plumbed a near 14-month low of
$0.7708 on Monday.
Its Australian peer has similarly fared poorly, suffering a
drop of more than 6 percent this month, a vicious turnaround for
a currency that had been trading in a remarkably stable 92-95
cent range.
The Aussie fell out of favour as market volatility picked up
following the end of the summer lull and as carry trades lost
their lustre.
China's patchy economic growth and further declines in the
price of iron ore, Australia's biggest export earner, then
become excuses for selling the Aussie.
Momentum sellers joined the fray as key chart support levels
gave way, handing the currency a one-way ticket to its 2014
trough of $0.8660 set in January.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8682 on Monday but
last recovered about 0.5 percent on the day to buy $0.8758.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)