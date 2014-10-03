* Dollar/yen rebounds modestly as Tokyo shares bounce
* Further upside for dollar seen if jobs data proves firm
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 3 The dollar rebounded modestly
against the yen on Friday from steep losses overnight, while
investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day
for further relief.
A bounce in Tokyo stocks eased demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency, helping the dollar. The dollar had fallen
from six-year highs as a slide in global equities had increased
demand for the yen.
Earlier in the week the U.S. currency had rallied to its
six-year high versus the yen and a two-year peak against the
euro on well-set views of monetary policies in the United States
and those of the euro zone and Japan diverging.
The dollar edged up 0.3 percent to 108.69 yen, off
the week's trough of 108.01 hit overnight but still far from the
six-year peak of 110.09 touched on Wednesday.
The euro was little changed at $1.2659 after putting
on some distance overnight from its two-year low of $1.2571.
The euro gained on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi sounded less dovish than some
anticipated, giving no indication of imminent stimulus after the
central bank's policy meeting.
"What we saw is adjustment of long positions in the dollar.
If the non-farm payrolls tonight is a little stronger than
forecast, it will prompt buy-backs for the dollar," said Junichi
Ishikawa, a market strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"The euro's rebound did not look convincing even as Draghi
did not sound as dovish as expected. The fundamentals remain
unchanged - the ECB is seen being forced to adopt QE
(quantitative easing) down the road, while the Fed appears
poised to hike rates if conditions allow."
After a week of mixed data out of the United States, the
September nonfarm payrolls data due at 2130 GMT could further
fuel expectations of an early rate hike by the Fed.
According to a Reuters poll of economists, nonfarm payrolls
are seen coming in at 215,000, a big jump from August.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars also held on to
gains won back from the greenback as the U.S. currency struggled
against the euro and the yen.
The Aussie fetched $0.8788 after bouncing from a
nine-month low of $0.8663 reached earlier in the week.
The kiwi traded at $0.7877 after touching a
14-month trough of $0.7708 this week.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up about 0.2 percent after
plunging 2.6 percent on Thursday.
