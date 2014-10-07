* Safe-haven yen rallies across the board, U.S. yields fall
* Risk appetite hit after poor German data, IMF forecast
* German industry slumps, IMF sees weaker global growth
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 8 The safe-haven yen held firm early
on Wednesday, having risen broadly as risk appetite waned in the
wake of a plunge in German industrial output and after the IMF
cut its global economic growth forecasts for a third time this
year.
The dollar slid to a three-week low of 107.82 yen,
further recoiling from a six-year high of 110.09 set a week ago.
The euro dipped to its lowest in a month at 136.56 yen
before edging back to 136.96.
Data on Tuesday showed German industrial output fell 4.0
percent in August from July, the biggest decline since the
height of the financial crisis.
At the same time, the IMF nudged its global growth forecast
down to 3.3 percent for this year from 3.4 percent, warning of
weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big
emerging markets such as Brazil.
Slightly at odds with the IMF, Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda remained upbeat on Tuesday about the economic
outlook and shrugged off the need to expand the bank's already
massive stimulus program.
The disappointing German data, combined with the gloomy IMF
forecast, knocked European and U.S. stocks sharply lower.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rallied strongly, sending yields
sliding again. The 10-year yield fell as far as
2.337 percent, bringing into view a 14-month trough of 2.303
percent set in August.
The USD/JPY pair tends to track U.S. yields quite closely,
partly because of the prevalence of carry trades where investors
borrow yen at low rates to buy U.S. assets.
"Markets looked to be searching for reasons to take back
risk off the table as they factor in the reality of some global
growth slowdown and still present geo-political risks," said
David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank.
"They found it in the form of another downside data surprise
from Germany with its weaker industrial production report and
then a global growth downgrade from the IMF in their latest
World Economic Outlook."
Dollar bulls are being forced to temper their enthusiasm for
now, particularly as yields have showed no inclination to rise
even in the face of last Friday's solid non-farm payrolls
report.
As a result, the dollar index eased to 85.664, off a
four-year high of 86.746 hit on Friday.
Growth concerns in the euro zone and Japan and a lack of
global inflationary pressure meant there was no urgency for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, even as it winds up its
bond-buying stimulus program soon.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said as much on Tuesday, arguing that low inflation
compels the Fed to wait on rate increases, despite the fall in
unemployment.
The euro edged up to $1.2669, pulling further away
from a two-year trough near $1.2500 set on Friday. Its
Australian peer rose to a two-week high of $0.8835,
well off Friday's four-year low of $0.8642.
The short squeeze in the Aussie came even after the Reserve
Bank of Australia said on Tuesday the level of the currency was
still historically high despite its 6.3 percent drop against the
greenback in September.
There is little in the way of major economic news out of
Asia on Wednesday. HSBC releases its survey on China's services
sector at 0145 GMT. Last week, the official report showed the
sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months in September.
(Reporting by Ian Chua. Editing by Andre Grenon)