* Lower yields temper dollar's overnight gain vs euro
* German exports tumble, reinforcing case for more ECB
action
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 10 The dollar steadied against
the euro and yen on Friday, though lower U.S. yields capped its
rebound after the Federal Reserve's dovish undertones sapped the
greenback's recent strength.
The euro was flat at $1.2695, but still within reach
of a low of $1.2664 struck overnight after a plunge in German
exports raised fears of a recession in Europe's largest economy
and reinforced a case for more action by the European Central
Bank.
The dollar was little changed at 107.88 yen after
touching a three-week low of 107.53 overnight. It was on track
to lose about 1.8 percent on the week, which would be its
largest weekly loss since March.
On Oct. 1, the dollar surged to a six-year high of 110.09
yen on factors including expectations for an early rate hike by
the Fed. However, a recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields have
helped undermine its strength.
"The Fed mentioned the strong dollar after Japanese
authorities had already expressed their concerns towards a weak
yen. This puts the two countries in step and has tempered the
bullish dollar/yen scenario," said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG
Securities in Tokyo.
"While the rates markets were less sanguine about prospects
of an earlier Fed rate hike, the currency market looks to have
gone a little too far," he said. "The stall in the (dollar)
rally is likely to prompt speculators to unload their dollar
positions."
The Fed's September meeting minutes, released on Wednesday,
suggested the U.S. central bank was in no hurry to hike rates,
with a surprise mention of the greenback's strength further
sobering dollar bulls.
Debt markets have recently been pushing out the timing of a
likely Fed rate increase further into 2015 amid worries about
slowing global growth and a general lack of inflationary
pressure in the major economies.
All of that has made markets much more jittery, as seen in a
jump in the CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor
anxiety, to highs not seen since early February.
Analysts said the pick-up in volatility means the dollar's
road higher is likely to get bumpier.
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said the dollar has
rallied too far, too fast since July, on the back of good data
and a small change in the FOMC language.
In a note published Thursday and titled "Don't buy the
dollar, just sell the euro," Juckes said the European outlook
has taken a turn for the worse, with recent data confirming
that the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia are hurting
growth in Germany.
"Maybe it's time for the FX market to stop looking for a
stronger dollar and focus on the risk of further euro weakness
instead," he said.
Wednesday's grim German data reinforced expectations that
the ECB will eventually have to inject more stimulus, an option
the bank reiterated in its monthly bulletin.
Commodity currencies sagged as a global slide in equities
sapped risk appetite. The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent
at $0.8766.
Its New Zealand peer fell back to $0.7848 from a
two-week high of $0.7975.
