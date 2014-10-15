* Euro under pressure, yen gets little help from safe-haven
* Canadian dollar plumbs five-year lows
* China inflation slows to nearly 5-year low
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 15 The euro wallowed on
Wednesday after disappointing data out of Europe knocked the
single currency, lifting the dollar index to a one-week high.
Adding to the gloom, China's inflation rate slowed more than
expected in September to a near five-year low, heightening
concerns that global growth is cooling and raising the pressure
on governments to take bolder measures to shore up their
economies.
The dollar also gained on the yen, whose status as a
perennial safe-haven favourite is gradually fading.
"It's a different scenario than it was before, when the yen
usually gained in risk-off environments on safe-haven bids,"
said Ayako Sera, senior market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank in Tokyo.
Higher import costs resulting from a weaker currency has in
turn eroded Japan's balance of trade, further undermining the
yen.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said in parliament
on Wednesday that the government is not pursuing a policy to
intentionally weaken the yen, and that it is necessary to
monitor any negative impact from rising import prices.
The dollar added 0.2 percent to 107.28 yen,
rebounding from a one-month low of 106.68 yen touched overnight.
The common currency fell to a session low of $1.2624,
and last stood at $1.2638, down about 0.1 percent on the day.
It pulled away from a nearly one-week high of $1.2770 on
Tuesday, after a closely watched ZEW survey showed German
analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time
in nearly two years in October.
Also on Tuesday, the German government cut its growth
forecasts, euro zone industrial production fell, and Fitch
warned it may cut France's credit ratings, saying the outlook
for the country's economy had deteriorated.
Those factors added to worries about global growth at a time
when the U.S. Federal Reserve is unwinding its massive stimulus
programme and preparing to raise interest rates at some point.
The euro also lost ground against the yen and the Swiss
franc overnight. It traded at 135.53 yen, flat on the
day, after plumbing an 11-month low of 135.00 yen on Tuesday.
Against the Swiss franc, it dipped to a two-week low of 1.2062
francs on Tuesday before steadying at 1.2073 in Asian
trading.
"ECB President Mario Draghi will have more opportunities to
convince markets of the ECB's resolve when he delivers remarks
at two different conferences Wednesday," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
"Euro zone 5y5y (5-year forward, 5-year breakeven)inflation
expectations fell to a new low of 1.8 percent, suggesting the
ECB has an uphill battle ahead. We continue to expect further
easing measures in Q1, and would look for ECB officials to
continue to stress willingness to do more if necessary," they
said.
The dollar also pushed to its highest level in more than
five years on its Canadian peer. It traded as high as C$1.1345
, before edging back to C$1.1333, still up 0.3 percent
on the day.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, added about 0.1 percent to 85.936,
though it was still shy of a four-year high of 86.746 marked
earlier this month.
Sterling also came in the cross hairs of sellers after data
on Tuesday showed British inflation slowed in September to its
lowest level in five years, prompting markets to push out the
likely timing of an interest rate hike by the Bank of England.
Sterling fell as far as $1.5878, reaching lows not
seen since November 2013 and bringing in focus the November
trough of $1.5852. It last stood at $1.5898, steady on the day.
The lack of inflationary pressure across many developed
economies, helped in part by a 26 percent slide in oil prices
since June, has knocked government bond yields lower.
Even with the Fed on track to wind up its bond-buying
programme soon, the 10-year Treasury yield has
dropped back below 2.2 percent, reaching 16-month lows.
Normally, that would dampen the allure of the greenback.
(Editing by Leslie Adler & Shri Navaratnam)