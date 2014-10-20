(Corrects reference to yields in headline to "rise", yield
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 20 The dollar gained on Monday after
upbeat data restored some calm to the financial markets,
prompting equities to rally back from deep losses and triggering
a rise in Treasury yields.
The greenback got a further lift against the yen after
reports that Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment
Fund (GPIF) could boost foreign asset holdings, seen spurring
demand for foreign currencies.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 107.345 yen, pulling
further away from a five-week low of 105.195 hit the previous
week.
The U.S. currency hit a six-year high at the start of this
month, poking above 110 yen - a level at which nearly half of
Japanese firms think the government should start defending it,
according to a Reuters poll.
"The dollar could extend its gains to the mid-107 yen level
if equity market sentiment in Asia and Europe improve," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, a market strategist for Praevidentia Strategy
in Tokyo. "The GPIF news is also rare as it touches on figures
related to foreign asset allocations and could be leading to
further selling of the yen."
On Friday, data showed U.S. consumer sentiment come in
stronger than expected, restoring some faith in the U.S. economy
and calming nerves after a week that saw Wall Street buffeted
and Treasury yields fall sharply on global growth concerns.
Taking tips from Friday's rebound on Wall Street, Tokyo's
Nikkei, which hit a five-month trough on Friday, surged
3.5 percent.
In focus was whether the equity markets can retain their
semblance of calm in the face of coming data.
"There are not a lot of immediate factors today for
currencies, which will continue to watch changes in risk
sentiment while awaiting data starting tomorrow such as those
from China," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist
at Barclays Bank in Tokyo
Indicators including September industrial output, retail
sales and third quarter GDP will be released in China on
Tuesday.
Other data this week that could have a bearing on global
risk sentiment includes U.S. inflation on Wednesday and euro
zone and German PMI indexes on Thursday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, often
correlated to the dollar's performance, had risen to 0.378
percent from a 17-month trough of 0.244 percent reached last
week.
The euro was steady at $1.2764 after pulling away
from a three-week peak of $1.2887 scaled last week.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 85.209
after dropping to a three-week trough of 84.472.
Commodity currencies, sensitive to perceived shifts in
global demand, also fared better as pessimism over the economy
was tempered and risk sentiment improved.
The Australian dollar climbed 0.4 percent to
$0.8777.
Its New Zealand counterpart rose 0.5 percent to $0.7950
.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.6111 after
drawing comfort on Friday when Bank of England chief economist
Andrew Haldane said markets might be right to bet that UK rates
will be hiked some time in the middle of next year.
