* Dollar underpinned after uptick in U.S. CPI
* Bank sector concerns weigh on euro
* Euro zone PMI awaited for market cues
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 23 The dollar steadied on Thursday,
hovering near a one-week high versus the euro, supported by a
slight rise in Treasury yields following news of an uptick in
U.S. inflation.
Concerns over the health of the European banking sector also
weighed on the euro and underpinned the dollar after media
reported that 11 euro zone banks had failed stress tests run by
the European Central Bank. The test results will be published on
Sunday.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 107.20 yen, so far
eking out a 0.2 percent gain versus the Japanese currency this
week.
Data from the U.S. overnight showed the U.S. CPI rose 1.7
percent in the 12 months through September after a similar rise
in August.
The euro stood little changed at $1.2645, within
reach of a one-week low of $1.2637 hit overnight.
Market focus was on the euro zone business sentiment PMI due
later in the session. Signs of the euro zone economy losing
momentum have helped feed global growth fears this month, and
any fresh suggestion of economic weakness is expected to push
the euro lower.
"The euro will come under pressure if the PMI readings
disappoint. But it will not benefit the dollar too much in turn,
as U.S. yields still remain relatively low," said Junichi
Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Market players are hesitant to build positions ahead of
next week's Federal Reserve meeting, especially as officials
have sent dovish signals recently," he said.
A weak euro zone PMI reading could also dampen expectations
of an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and act as a
drag on the dollar.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of major currencies, stood little changed at
85.766, hovering close to a one-week high of 85.789
reached the previous day.
Sterling extended losses after a setback overnight from
dovish Bank of England minutes, which showed policymakers were
firmly against raising interest rates when they met earlier this
month.
The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.6044 after
hitting a one-week trough of $1.6012 the previous day.
The New Zealand dollar fell about half a U.S. cent on
Thursday in the wake of softer-than-expected inflation data that
could give the Reserve Bank of New Zealand room to further delay
its next interest rate hike.
The kiwi fell toward $0.7860 - a low last seen on
Oct. 15 - from around $0.7910 after the consumer price index
rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, short of the 0.5 percent
forecast.
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.8679.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)