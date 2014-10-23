* Yen down broadly, hits two-week lows vs USD
* Wall Street rally & higher U.S. yields lift dollar/yen
* New Zealand dollar nursing post-CPI blues
* Ebola scare in New York watched
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 24 The yen languished at two-week
lows against the dollar early on Friday, having come under
renewed pressure overnight after an encouraging rally on Wall
Street dampened demand for the safe haven currency.
Upbeat earnings from the likes of Caterpillar and 3M
helped drive U.S. stocks to a two-week high,
which in turn lifted U.S. Treasury yields.
Higher yields usually have the effect of boosting the allure
of the greenback against the yen and it duly climbed as high as
108.36 yen, gaining more than 1 percent on Thursday. It
last traded at 108.19.
"Absent a major relapse into a risk-off mode, the USD is
best positioned to gain against the low yielders such as JPY,
EUR and CHF going into the FOMC meeting next week," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"That said, we remain cautious about adding fresh USD longs
at this stage, awaiting a stronger and more sustained recovery
in Treasury yields."
The yen also lost ground against many of its global peers
and some traders said this was because of a Wall Street Journal
report that sparked talk of more easing from the Bank of Japan.
The WSJ article, citing people familiar with the central
bank's thinking, said the BOJ now saw "a much bigger possibility
of inflation slipping below 1 percent" due to falling oil
prices.
The euro fetched 136.88 yen, having briefly
popped above 137.00 for the first time since Oct. 10. The
Australian dollar came within a whisker of 95.00 yen,
reaching a high last seen on Oct. 9.
Reports that a New York hospital was running Ebola tests on
a healthcare worker took a bit of gloss off Wall Street late in
New York and developments there will be closely watched by
investors in Asia, traders said.
Setting off fresh fears about the spread of the virus, a
physician with Doctors without Borders, who recently returned
from West Africa, is being tested for Ebola at a New York City
hospital.
Also on the defensive, the euro dipped to a two-week low of
$1.2614 but managed to reverse the fall to end flat in
New York at $1.2647, where it currently stood.
Helping keep euro bears tethered, a closely watched survey
showed Germany's private sector grew faster in October as
manufacturing rebounded, suggesting Europe's largest economy may
be gaining momentum in the fourth quarter.
The stand out currency overnight was the New Zealand dollar,
which took a hammering in the wake of soft inflation data at
home. The numbers were seen giving the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand room to delay its next rate hike further into next year.
The kiwi dollar touched a near two-week low of $0.7795
, before steadying just above 78 U.S. cents.
In Asia on Friday, China house prices due around 0130 GMT
will be closely watched given ongoing concerns about the
property market.
"Property poses the single biggest risk to China at the
moment and investors will be searching for any signs of
stabilisation. Further deterioration in China's property prices
will be a real concern," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at
IG.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)