* Dollar index opens lower in Asia, bulls disappointed by
payrolls
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls up 214,000 vs 231,000 forecast
* China inflation data next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 10 The dollar hovered below a
four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late
last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations,
prompting some investors to take profits on extremely long
positions.
The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 87.513,
following a 0.4 percent fall on Friday as it retreated from
88.190 - a high not seen since June 2010.
"It was a position-driven reaction. Essentially, the
employment picture looks good but is likely not great enough to
change the Fed's course," CitiFX analysts wrote in a note to
clients.
U.S. employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month, missing forecasts for 231,000. Details of the report were
solid with the unemployment rate dipping to a fresh six-year low
of 5.8 percent even as more people entered the work
force.
Yet, the data prompted big falls in U.S. Treasury yields,
with the two-year sliding to 0.503 percent from a
one-month high of 0.567 percent.
That in turn undermined the dollar, which slid to 114.45 yen
from a seven-year high of 115.60. The euro bounced
to$1.2463 from a two-year trough of $1.2358.
The data offered fresh evidence the U.S. economy was
outperforming Europe and Japan and highlighted the diverging
policy outlooks between the Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
That has supported a four-month long rally in the dollar,
although Friday's reaction suggested investors were starting to
turn a bit cautious and looking for more reasons to put on fresh
bullish trades.
Commodity currencies were also given a bit of reprieve, with
the Australian dollar popping back above 86 U.S. cents
from a four-year low of $0.8540.
Also helping underpin commodity currencies, data out of
China on Saturday showed export growth did not slow as much as
feared.
"Overall, the data painted a similar macro picture as in
previous months: robust export growth led by the U.S. and ASEAN
demand, and depressed imports driven by falling commodity prices
and soft domestic demand," said Jian Chang, analyst at Barclays.
Inflation data due at 0130 GMT is the next focus for many
investors in Asia. China's annual inflation is seen running at
1.6 percent in October, steady from the previous month, but way
below the official target of 3.5 percent.
(Editing by Chris Reese)