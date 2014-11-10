* Dollar regains composure after post-U.S. payrolls fall
* Norwegian crown choppy after local inflation data
* U.S. bond market closed Tuesday for Veterans Day
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 11 The dollar started trade in Asia
with a bid tone, having reversed some of its post-payrolls
losses as investors were quick to rebuild long positions amid an
absence of major drivers.
It was back near 115.00 yen and not far off Friday's
seven-year peak of 115.60, after recovering from a dip to
113.86. The greenback also climbed on the euro, which eased to
$1.2421 from above $1.2500.
That caused the dollar index to bounce to 87.820 and
within striking distance of a four-year high of 88.190.
Investors had taken profits on extremely long dollar
positions on Friday after headline U.S. payroll figures missed
more optimistic expectations. The report, however, still painted
an encouraging picture of the U.S. labour market.
"USD buyers took advantage of the post-NFP dip to build on
longs," Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, wrote in a note to clients.
"We argued that relative to anything other than rather
bloated expectations, Friday's payrolls report was a solid
release and we prefer to fade USD weakness this week."
Indeed, the closely watched nonfarm payrolls only served to
highlight the much brighter U.S. economic outlook compared with
Europe and Japan.
The resultant diverging monetary policy pathways between the
Federal Reserve and its major counterparts have been a key
driver of the dollar against the euro and the yen in the past
few months.
Yet with U.S. inflation tame, commodity prices falling and
global growth expectations weak, markets have resisted bringing
forward the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. Many
analysts still see mid-2015 as a possible window for the first
tightening since 2006.
For some traders, expectations for that kind of policy
normalisation need to heat up for more substantial dollar gains.
Boston Federal Reserve bank President Eric Rosengren on
Monday repeated his call for the Fed to remain patient in
raising rates until it is more certain that inflation will rise
to the Fed's target.
Monday's bounce in the dollar caused commodity currencies to
beat a hasty retreat. The Australian dollar eased to $0.8622
from $0.8684, while its New Zealand peer dipped to
$0.7750 from $0.7823.
The Norwegian crown was a standout currency after inflation
data at home surprised on the upside. It briefly strengthened
against both the euro and dollar before giving up most of the
gains.
The euro last traded at 8.4623 crowns, having
fallen as far as 8.4100.
Trading in Asia is expected to be subdued with no major
economic news. U.S. bond market and government offices will be
closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)