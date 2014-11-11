* Dollar/yen nears 7-year high of 115.60
* Nikkei hits 7-year high, risk appetite improves
* Bullish dollar cuts short breather enjoyed by Aussie
(Updates to reflect changes in currency levels)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 11 The dollar rose towards a
seven-year high versus the yen on Tuesday as a surge in Tokyo
stocks amid an increase in risk appetite dimmed the appeal of
the Japanese currency.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.1 percent to a seven-year
high as speculators saw a possibility Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
could postpone a planned sales tax hike. Higher risk appetite
tends to favour the dollar by pushing U.S. bond yields higher.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 115.325 yen, coming
within reach of a seven-year peak of 115.60 scaled last week.
The greenback had already made significant gains overnight
as openness to risk lifted U.S. Treasury yields and propelled
Wall Street stocks to record highs.
The dollar had dropped to 113.86 yen after U.S. non-farm
payroll (NFP) data on Friday failed to live up to the more
optimistic expectations.
"Tokyo shares have risen in line with Wall Street, which hit
record highs, and the trend is continuing in which dollar/yen
follows equities higher," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex
at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
The chance for dollar/yen to test last week's 115.60 peak
depends on whether the upward momentum continues in the European
trading session as many U.S. market players will be away for
Veterans Day, Suzuki said.
The U.S. bond market will be closed on Tuesday for the
holiday.
The market looked ahead to a batch of key U.S. data releases
late this week that may further underscore the brighter U.S.
economic outlook relative to Europe and Japan. U.S. indicators
due Friday include retail sales and consumer sentiment.
"USD buyers took advantage of the post-NFP dip to build on
longs," Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, wrote in a note to clients.
"We argued that relative to anything other than rather
bloated expectations, Friday's payrolls report was a solid
release and we prefer to fade USD weakness this week."
Diverging policy paths between the Federal Reserve and major
counterparts such as the Bank of Japan, which surprised markets
by easing monetary policy further on Oct. 31, have been a key
driver of the dollar against the euro and the yen in the past
few months.
Yet with U.S. inflation tame, commodity prices falling and
global growth expectations weak, markets have resisted bringing
forward the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. Many
analysts still see mid-2015 as a possible window for the first
tightening since 2006.
Earlier on Tuesday, data showing Australian home prices
rising 1.5 percent in the third quarter gave the beleaguered
Australian dollar some respite, although the U.S. dollar's gains
later in the Asian session halted the advance.
Australia's currency stood little changed at $0.8626
after spiking to $0.8652. It had fallen to a four-year
low of $0.8540 late last week as declining commodity prices
clouded prospects for the country's economy.
The euro traded flat at $1.2423, keeping some
distance from a two-year trough of $1.2358 touched last week.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)