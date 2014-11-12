* Yen pulls back slightly from 7-year lows versus dollar
* Japan's Suga: up to PM Abe to decide whether to call
election
* Sankei says election in December, delay in sales tax hike
* SNB eyed as Swiss franc nears 1.20
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 12 The yen pulled back from a
seven-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, after comments
from a Japanese government official cooled heightened
speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call a general
election in December.
The yen had been flirting with a seven-year low against the
dollar on growing views that Abe will postpone a sales tax hike
and call a general election in December, offering investors an
excuse to sell the currency.
In the wake of growing expectations Abe would strengthen his
political standing, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide
Suga reiterated that it is up to the prime minister to decide
whether to call a snap election.
The dollar, which had popped above 116 yen earlier in the
Asian trading session, was down 0.2 percent at 115.55. It
had risen as far as 116.11 the previous day - a high not seen
since October 2007.
"There were concerns towards a political vacuum forming and
Suga's comments prompted traders to buy back the yen," said
Takako Masai, head of markets research department at Shinsei
Bank in Tokyo.
The dollar's losses were limited, however, as comments from
the top government spokesman were not enough to douse the
speculation after days of intense media coverage.
Joining a growing list of media outlets reporting on the
subject, the Sankei newspaper, citing unnamed government and
coalition officials, said Abe would also delay a planned second
sales tax increase by a year and a half and take the issue to
voters.
Investors had already been selling the yen after the Bank of
Japan shocked markets last month by expanding its massive
stimulus spending to help reinvigorate an economy that has lost
momentum after a sales tax hike in April. Now, Abe appeared
likely to delay the second tax increase.
"If it were to happen, that decision would be justifiably
JPY negative, to the extent that it would further deteriorate an
already ugly fiscal picture," said Raiko Shareef, currency
strategist at the Bank of New Zealand.
Observers also pointed towards other reasons the yen could
come under pressure if Abe was to call a snap election and
emerge victorious - a possibility that has fanned hopes for a
second round of stimulus steps dubbed "Abenomics" to be
implemented and boost equities.
"Deteriorating fiscal discipline is of course a concern, but
it is a mid- to long-term matter. Expectations towards further
equity market gains is a key factor weighing on the yen at the
moment," said Masashi Murata, a senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro stood little changed at $1.2463.
Investors kept a wary eye on the Swiss franc, which raced to
a two-year high of 1.2021 francs per euro on Tuesday
and tested Swiss National Bank's resolve to defend the 1.20 per
euro ceiling ahead of the country's Nov. 30 referendum on
whether the central bank should boost its gold reserves.
A 'yes' vote would force the SNB to buy around 70 billion
Swiss francs ($72.51 billion) worth of gold and could limit the
bank's capability to maintain the stability of its currency, the
central bank chief warned.
Focus was also on the Bank of England's inflation report due
later in the day.
The BOE's forecasts are expected to confirm a push back in
the expected timing of a first rise in interest rates long into
2015, something that is already broadly priced into UK money
markets.
($1 = 0.9654 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)