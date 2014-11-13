* Dollar consolidates vs yen, euro as markets await data
* Sterling stuck at 14-month lows following dovish BOE
* Swiss franc stays bullish vs euro, remains near SNB's 1.20
cap
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar took time out from its
rally against the yen and euro early on Thursday as traders
awaited a batch of Chinese and U.S. data, while the British
pound languished at 14-month lows versus its U.S. peer after
dovish messages from the Bank of England.
The dollar was little changed at 115.58 yen after its
advance to a seven-year peak of 116.11 was checked the previous
day. The yen stabilised somewhat after Japan's top government
spokesman Yoshihide Suga cooled speculation that Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe will hold a snap election in December.
The election talk had raised hopes that Abe will use a
victory to implement a second round of reflationary policies and
possibly delay a planned sales tax hike, sending Tokyo's Nikkei
share average to seven-year highs and weighing on the
yen in turn.
The Nikkei was down 0.15 percent in early trade.
"The yen is following the Nikkei closely and Suga's comments
are making their impact felt. As another a measure of risk
sentiment, upcoming Chinese data and their effect on equity
markets will be in focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Chinese retail sales and industrial output figures will be
released at 0530 GMT.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to the economic fortunes of
China, was steady at $0.8712 after touching a one-week
high of $0.8745 the previous day.
Other economic indicators that could influence currency
markets include U.S jobless claims later in the session and U.S.
retail sales data on Friday.
The numbers may reinforce the brightening U.S. economic
prospects vis a vis Europe and Japan, a key factor that has
helped the dollar charge higher against the euro and yen.
The euro was flat at $1.2433, confined to a narrow
range and managing to stay clear of a two-year low of $1.2358
hit last week.
Sterling was stuck near a 14-month low of $1.5760
after shedding nearly 0.9 percent overnight after dovish
comments from Britain's central bank.
The BOE said Wednesday that inflation was likely to fall
below 1 percent and monetary tightening would happen at a slower
pace. Governor Mark Carney said it was appropriate that markets
expected somewhat easier monetary conditions.
The Swiss franc hovered near a 26-month high of 1.2017
against the euro. A breach of the Swiss National
Bank's cap of 1.20 francs per euro may prompt the central bank
to intervene and weaken its currency.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)