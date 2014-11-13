* Dollar consolidates vs yen, euro as markets await data

* RBA's Kent says hasn't ruled out intervention on Aussie

* Sterling bearish after taking pounding from dovish BOE (Adds details, quotes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar took time out from its rally against the yen and euro on Thursday as traders awaited Chinese and U.S. data for fresh catalysts, while the Australian dollar slid after a central bank official said an intervention on the currency has not been ruled out.

The British pound languished at 14-month lows versus its U.S. peer after dovish messages from the Bank of England.

The dollar was little changed at 115.56 yen after its advance to a seven-year peak of 116.11 was checked the previous day. The yen stabilised somewhat after Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga cooled speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a snap election in December.

The election talk had raised hopes that Abe will use a victory to implement a second round of reflationary policies and possibly delay a planned sales tax hike, sending Tokyo's Nikkei share average to seven-year highs and weighing on the yen in turn.

The Nikkei was up a modest 0.2 percent after its rally earlier in the week faded.

"The yen is following the Nikkei closely and Suga's comments are making their impact felt. As another a measure of risk sentiment, upcoming Chinese data and their effect on equity markets will be in focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

Chinese retail sales and industrial output figures will be released at 0530 GMT.

The Australian dollar, sensitive to the economic fortunes of China, was down 0.3 percent at $0.8695 after Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said an intervention on the currency has not been ruled out.

The Aussie has fallen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this year but the RBA had repeatedly said the currency was overvalued.

Other economic indicators that could influence currency markets include U.S jobless claims later in the session and U.S. retail sales data on Friday.

The numbers may reinforce the brightening U.S. economic prospects vis a vis Europe and Japan, a key factor that has helped the dollar charge higher against the euro and yen.

Reflecting an improving economy, the Federal Reserve ended its money-printing programme last month, while the Bank of Japan boosted its stimulus measures to re-energise a fragile recovery. The European Central Bank is also under pressure to ease more and support a sluggish euro zone economy.

"The market was able to absorb stop-loss selling of the dollar when it broke below 115 yen overnight as bargain hunting soon emerged. With U.S. and Japanese monetary policies on divergent paths, participants are still poised to buy the dollar on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo.

The euro was flat at $1.2442, confined to a narrow range and managing to stay clear of a two-year low of $1.2358 hit last week.

Sterling was stuck near a 14-month low of $1.5760 after shedding nearly 0.9 percent overnight after dovish comments from the Bank of England. Governor Mark Carney said it was appropriate that markets expected somewhat easier monetary conditions. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)