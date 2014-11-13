* Yen sags as Nikkei rises on renewed election speculation
* RBA's Kent: intervention to weaken Aussie remains an
option
* China data roughly in line with expectations, little
reaction

By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar edged back toward a
seven-year high struck earlier this week against the yen, as
speculation swirled that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will
call a snap election in December.
The greenback was up 0.2 percent at 115.74 yen,
nearing the seven-year high of 116.11 yen notched on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the market, the Australian dollar slid after a
Reserve Bank of Australia official said the central bank had not
ruled out intervening to sell its own currency, which it regards
as overvalued.
The dominant factor in the market this week, however, has
been talk of a snap election in Japan. Analysts reckon Abe would
use a victory to implement a second round of reflationary
policies and possibly delay a planned sales tax hike.
This has spurred a rally in Tokyo's Nikkei share average
and weighed on the yen. The Nikkei fell earlier in
Thursday's session but was up 1 percent, poised to mark its
highest close in seven years.
Traders said the yen has been following domestic stocks
recently as many participants, particularly foreign players,
sell the currency to hedge their equities positions.
The yen's fall and the Nikkei's advance was slowed on
Wednesday when a top government spokesman cooled speculation of
Abe taking the sales tax issue to voters.
But the respite was cut short when a senior figure in Abe's
ruling party told reporters it appeared the premier has decided
to call an election.
Abe is widely expected to make his election decision
depending on the strength of economic indicators, with third
quarter gross domestic product data due to be released on
Monday.
"Policymaker comments are a bigger focus than data ahead of
next week's GDP release," Citigroup's foreign exchange
strategist Todd Elmer said in a note.
The market also awaited U.S. data like jobless claims later
in the session and retail sales data on Friday.
The numbers may reinforce perceptions that the U.S. economy
is doing better than either Europe's or Japan's, raising the
prospect of more policy divergence that has been helping to push
the dollar higher against the euro and yen.
Reflecting an improving economy, the Federal Reserve ended
its money-printing programme last month, while the BOJ boosted
its stimulus measures to re-energise a fragile recovery. The
European Central Bank is also under pressure to ease more and
support a sluggish euro zone economy.
"The market was able to absorb stop-loss selling of the
dollar when it broke below 115 yen overnight as bargain hunting
soon emerged. With U.S. and Japanese monetary policies on
divergent paths, participants are still poised to buy the dollar
on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The euro was flat at $1.2444, confined to a narrow
range and managing to stay clear of a two-year low of $1.2358
hit last week.
The Australian dollar was down 0.25 percent at $0.8699
after Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor
Christopher Kent repeated that intervention to weaken the
currency remained an option.
The Aussie has fallen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far
this year but the RBA had repeatedly said the currency was
over-valued.
As China is Australia's main export market, the Australian
dollar is sensitive to China's economic fortunes. But it showed
little reaction to China's industrial output and retails sales
figures, which were roughly in line with expectations.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)