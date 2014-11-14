* Greenback recovers from overnight low hit after rise in
jobless claims
* Euro steady in early Asian trade, above last week's 2-year
low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 14 The dollar stood tall against the
yen in early Asian trade on Friday, not far from this week's
seven-year high as investors continued to monitor whether
Japan's leader would call an election and delay a sales tax
hike.
The greenback was steady from late U.S. levels at 115.79 yen
, with Tuesday's seven-year high of 116.11 in sight.
Investors are waiting to see if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
calls an early election to postpone an unpopular tax hike and
seek a mandate on his economic reforms before his approval
ratings slide. A senior ruling party lawmaker was quoted on
Thursday as saying Abe had decided to do this.
Abe has said he will decide on whether to proceed with the
planned October 2015 tax increase after seeing preliminary
figures on third-quarter growth, due on Monday. The first
increase in the two-stage sale tax hike in April took a
significant toll on the Japanese economy, and many economists
would welcome a delay in the second-phase of the tax hike as
positive for growth.
Japanese companies overwhelmingly hope the tax increase will
be postponed or scrapped, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Election speculation has given a massive boost to Japanese
stocks and weighed on the yen. The Nikkei stock average
was up 0.6 percent in early trading on Friday, keeping pressure
on the Japanese currency.
Many market participants, particularly foreign investors,
sell the currency to hedge their equities positions.
"We believe that JPY corrections are likely to be more
limited at this stage. Increased expectations of snap Japanese
elections and delays implementing the sales tax hike currently
support USD/JPY via a higher Nikkei," strategists at Morgan
Stanley wrote in a note.
The dollar fell to a session low of 115.32 yen overnight,
after U.S. data showed that new jobless claims unexpectedly
increased last week, though they still stood near a 14-year low.
The euro was also steady on the day at $1.2473,
holding well above a two-year low of $1.2358 hit a week ago.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)