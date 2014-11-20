SYDNEY Nov 21 The U.S. dollar paused for breath
on Friday as its recent rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit
taking, though the market mood remains bullish on the currency
given the outperformance of the U.S. economy.
The dollar had set up camp at 118.21 yen to be within
easy walking distance of the seven-year peak of 118.96, while
the euro levelled off at 148.17 from a top around 149.12
.
Having climbed almost 10 yen since the Bank of Japan sprang
its surprise easing in late October, the dollar was overdue some
consolidation if not a correction.
"Still, the overall upside risks are intact with near-term
pullbacks finding support at 117.05/00, before the 115.45/114.89
zone," wrote analysts at JPMorgan in a note to clients.
"In this regard, the push above the 117.95 late-2007 high
turns the focus to the critical range of targets in the
120/122.85 zone."
The latter is crowded with major chart levels and could
prove tough to break at the first attempt.
Figures out of the U.S. on Thursday were generally upbeat
led by a stunning jump in the Philadelphia Fed survey of
manufacturing which soared to its highest since 1993.
Inflation also surprised on the upside, with the core
consumer price index nudging up to 1.8 percent for the year.
That should be a welcome development for many at the Federal
Reserve who have been worried that inflation could stay too low
for too long.
In contrast, data out of Europe was mostly weak with
manufacturing surveys missing forecasts across the continent.
The divergence in economic fortunes saw the euro ease back to
$1.2539 and away from the week's high of $1.2599.
The data cupboard is bare for Friday but European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann are
both due to speak at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by James Dalgleish)