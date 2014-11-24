* Euro off lows after German business sentiment rebounds

* Weidmann talks about challenges of ECB going full QE

* BOJ minutes of Oct. 31 meeting and Kuroda speech next in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Nov 25 The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.

Further supporting the euro zone common currency, the head of the Bundesbank warned about the legal hurdles the European Central Bank would face if it went down the path of printing money to buy government bonds.

The remarks from Jens Weidmann raised questions over the ECB's ability to deliver after its President, Mario Draghi, threw the door open for further measures to bolster the euro zone.

All this saw the euro climb to $1.2441 from a two-year trough around $1.2358. It rose to 147.20 yen from 145.59, and was back within striking distance of a six-year peak of 149.12 set last week.

The rebound in the euro knocked the dollar index from a 4-1/2-year high of 88.440 to 88.114. The greenback, though, managed to edge up to 118.27 yen nearing a seven-year high of 118.98.

The Japanese currency has been under heavy pressure since the Bank of Japan late last month surprised many by expanding its already massive stimulus program.

The BOJ will release minutes of that policy meeting later in the morning and markets will be looking for any further discussion of the motivations and timing of the decision, analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

"We would not expect any detailed discussion of JPY price action in the minutes, but with USDJPY having quickly retraced the reaction from Friday's MOF warning on the speed of the recent moves, we do expect official comments to increasingly seek to prevent USDJPY momentum from becoming one-way."

Japan's finance minister on Friday described the recent fall in the yen as "too rapid".

The market will also be closely watching a speech by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda due later in the day.

Also out of favour, the Australian dollar relinquished almost all of its recent gains, suggesting investors were still looking to sell the currency on any rally.

It slid back towards 86 U.S. cents from a high of 87 U.S. cents. The Aussie climbed as far as $0.8723 on Friday after a surprise interest rate cut in China, Australia's biggest export market. (Editing by James Dalgleish)