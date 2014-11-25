* Euro off lows after German business sentiment rebounds
* Weidmann talks about challenges of ECB going full QE
* Aussie gives up early gains and slips
* Dollar/yen taken out of stride following BOJ minutes
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 25 The euro steadied on
Tuesday after it rebounded against the dollar, thanks to a short
squeeze that followed an encouraging improvement in German
business sentiment.
Further supporting the euro zone common currency, the head
of the Bundesbank warned about the legal hurdles the European
Central Bank would face if it went down the path of printing
money to buy government bonds.
The remarks from Jens Weidmann raised questions over the
ECB's ability to deliver after its president, Mario Draghi,
threw the door open for further measures to bolster the euro
zone.
All this saw the euro climb to as high as $1.2443
from a two-year trough around $1.2358 hit overnight. It rose to
147.385 yen from 145.59, and was back within striking
distance of a six-year peak of 149.12 set last week.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 117.915 yen after
creeping up to 118.59 earlier in the session.
The Japanese currency has been under heavy pressure, hitting
a seven-year low of 118.98 last week, since the Bank of Japan
late last month surprised many by expanding its already-massive
stimulus programme.
But the speed of the yen's depreciation has prompted
Japanese officials to voice concern. Japan's finance minister on
Friday described the fall in the yen as "too rapid", which
caused it to bounce briefly.
On Tuesday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said
recent yen falls are positive for exporters, but hurt households
as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through rises in
import costs.
Also on Tuesday, minutes of the last BOJ meeting showed
board members expressed concern that expanding the central
bank's quantitative easing could increase the risk that it will
be seen as financing the government deficit. Four of the BOJ's
nine board members opposed the Oct. 31 decision to expand
policy.
"There wasn't much from BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech that
the forex market focused on, but the central bank minutes showed
that there was some concern expressed about the weak yen and
that seems to have taken dollar/yen off its stride," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The Australian dollar relinquished almost all of its recent
gains as relief over monetary easing in China gave way to
worries about the underlying weakness in Asia's economic
powerhouse, suggesting investors were still looking to sell the
currency on any rally.
It slid to $0.8582 from a high of 87 U.S. cents.
The Aussie climbed as far as $0.8723 after a surprise interest
rate cut on Friday by China, Australia's biggest export market.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Borsuk)