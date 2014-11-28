* OPEC decides against cutting output
* Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown under pressure as oil
slides
* Oil prices, Japan's soft inflation data weigh on yen
* Euro eyes inflation data, Swiss franc watches "gold" vote
By Tomo Uetake and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 28 The U.S. dollar held firm
early Friday after rising against commodity currencies such as
the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown on OPEC's decision not
to reduce output.
Investors took aim at currencies of oil-rich countries as
oil prices fell after the OPEC decision. Brent crude
settled at a four-year closing low of $72.82 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar rallied to 6.9570 crowns, a high not
seen in over five years, and was last at 6.9420. The dollar
raced to a one-week high against its Canadian counterpart at
C$1.1355 on Thursday, before steadying at C$1.1340.
The yen weakened as falling oil prices softened Japan's
inflation outlook, fanning expectations of more policy easing by
the Bank of Japan.
The yen declined 0.4 percent to 118.21 yen to the dollar
, after rising to as high as 117.74 earlier in the day.
"In addition to the OPEC-related news, I suspect that
Japan's weak inflation data weighed on the yen," said Daisaku
Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"The inflation gauge... somewhat fueled expectations that a
more prolonged monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely."
The core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile fresh
food but includes oil products, rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in
October. Excluding the effects of April's tax hike, inflation
was estimated at 0.9 percent, less than halfway to meeting the
BOJ's 2 percent goal, a level investors see as impossible to
reach next year.
Falling prices are problems for the European Central Bank as
well, as the euro zone is on the verge of slipping into
deflation.
Weak inflation data in Germany and Spain raised the chance
that the euro zone reading due later on Friday could undershoot
expectations.
The soft outcomes in Germany and Spain suggested the risk of
deflation in the wider euro area had not yet abated, putting
pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease further.
"The market consensus is already for 0.3 percent, but
overall the data is likely to continue to indicate the need for
the ECB to deliver more easing," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote
in a note to clients.
"We reiterate that FX markets are under-pricing the
probability of an announcement of broader scale asset purchases
at Thursday's meeting. We remain short EURUSD and EURGBP into
next week."
The common currency drifted down to $1.2457 from
Thursday's high of $1.2524.
The focus this weekend will be on Switzerland, where voters
on Sunday will decide if the central bank should hold more gold
in its reserves.
The market has already been testing a cap on the Swiss
franc, which the central bank has successfully defended since
2011. The Swiss National Bank has warned it may not be able to
continue doing so should the 'yes' vote win.
The Swiss franc stood at 1.2025 francs per euro,
just about 0.2 percent below the 1.20 francs cap.
(Editing by Peter Cooney and Ryan Woo)