* Australian dollar edges higher on position squaring -trader

* RBA keeps interest rates unchanged as widely expected

* Commodity currencies stabilise after Monday's turnaround

* U.S. dollar holds firm vs basket of major currencies (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Dec 2 The dollar inched higher on Tuesday, while commodity exporters currencies, like the Australian and Canadian dollars, held above recent lows after a rebound in global commodity prices the previous day.

The Australian dollar also drew support from the lack of dovish comments that some traders had been expecting from the Australian central bank's policy review.

The central bank instead said that a prudent course was for a period of stability in interest rates, as it left interest rates steady, as expected.

"The guys that were positioned a little bit short (the Australian dollar) going into it, I think are just buying it back," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore.

The Aussie dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.8507, pulling further away from Monday's four-year low of $0.8417.

Commodity-linked currencies had staged a dramatic reversal on Monday, when investors cut short positions as oil, copper and gold prices rallied from lows.

The rebound in commodity prices was unlikely to last, however, due to China's economic slowdown, according to Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, and he expected commodity-linked currencies to remain weak.

"The right way to look at it probably, is that the short-covering in commodities will prove temporary," Okagawa said.

The greenback was supported by upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Monday that gave dollar bulls some confidence.

While Fischer did not comment directly on interest rate policy, his comments about wages and inflation suggest an upbeat outlook from the Fed's influential second-in-command.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies to 88.037.

Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 118.44 yen . The dollar had hit a seven-year peak of 119.15 yen on Monday after Moody's cut Japan's sovereign rating.

On Tuesday, the yen showed little reaction after a senior official from Standard & Poor's said that the ratings agency doubts Japan's government will compile a fiscal consolidation plan that is detailed enough to ease concerns about how it will reduce budget deficits and the public debt burden.

The euro held steady at $1.2465, with investors reluctant to get too excited over the single currency ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where some analysts expect more dovish comments from ECB head Mario Draghi.

Momentum is building for the ECB to launch a programme of sovereign-bond buying to boost the struggling euro zone economy, although most signs point to March for a decision on that. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)