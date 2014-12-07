* Dollar holds above 121.50 yen, euro stays below $1.2300

* Upbeat payrolls data re-energise dollar bulls

* Aussie dips below 83 US cents, China trade data next

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 8 The dollar started trade on Monday at its highest in over five years against a basket of major currencies, having rallied hard late last week on the back of a surprisingly robust U.S. employment report.

The surge in payrolls by 321,000 in November easily blew past Wall Street's expectations and served to further highlight the divergence in economic outlook between the United States and most of the developed world.

Short-term Treasury yields shot higher, widening the premium paid by U.S. two-year paper to 65 basis points over bunds and near the widest since early 2007.

As a result, the dollar soared against its peers to highs not seen since March 2009. The dollar index traded at 89.357 , flirting with the 2009 peak of 89.624. A break above would take the index back near decade highs.

Against the yen, the greenback hovered just below Friday's seven-year peak of 121.69. The euro, on the other hand, languished near a two-year trough of $1.2270.

Not helping sentiment for the common currency, Standard & Poor's on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB-, just one notch above junk.

For some analysts, the upbeat U.S. jobs report added to the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. In stark contrast, the European Central Bank is under pressure to expand its asset-buying stimulus program.

While the ECB disappointed some by its inaction last week, President Mario Draghi gave his clearest signal yet that quantitative easing may be on the cards early in 2015.

Draghi received support from fellow policy maker Ewald Nowotny on Friday even as Germany firmly maintained its opposition to buying sovereign bonds.

"EUR/USD is on its way to below 1.20 for the first time in a decade," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note to clients, adding the greenback "still has plenty of room to the upside, and will be supported in 2015 by a sharp divergence in monetary policy."

Indeed, investors bought the greenback against all of its peers in the wake of the payrolls report, driving it to multi-year highs versus the Canadian and Australian dollars and a 15-month high on sterling.

The Aussie dipped below 83 U.S. cents for the first time in over four years, reaching a low of $0.8288. It could face further pressure if trade data out of China, Australia's biggest export market, were to disappoint. (Editing by Chris Reese)