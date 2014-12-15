* Nikkei drops, taking little solace from PM Abe's election win

* BOJ tankan highlights uneven progress of Japan stimulus

* Data show speculators pared long dollar positions

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Dec 15 The dollar quivered in choppy trading against the yen on Monday, under pressure as risk aversion pushed down U.S. Treasury yields.

A big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in an election on Sunday was a boost for his reflationary economic policies, which are likely to weigh on the yen in the long term. But the Japanese currency initially rose as shares dropped, before coming off its session highs.

The dollar was down about 0.1 percent at 118.66 yen, after dropping as low as 117.78. It remained above a two-week low of 117.44 yen touched last Thursday, and a considerable distance away from a seven-year high of 121.86 yen set one week ago.

Japan's Nikkei stock average was down 1.1 percent in afternoon trade. Many market participants, particularly foreign investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities positions, so the Japanese currency tends to feel upward pressure whenever stocks slip.

But market participants attributed Monday's whipsaw currency moves to positioning before this week's Federal Reserve meeting ahead of next week's Christmas holiday.

"I think the market is enjoying the high volatility in dollar/yen, ahead of the holidays. This week might be everyone's last chance for trading this year," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito party were assured of more than the seats required to maintain their two-thirds "super-majority" that smoothes parliamentary business, but record low turnout pointed to broad dissatisfaction with Abe's performance.

Underscoring the uneven recovery brought on by Abe's stimulus policies, the Bank of Japans' closely watched tankan survey showed Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment worsened slightly in the three months to December but corporate spending plans were strong.

The euro shed 0.2 percent to 147.67 yen, after dropping as low as 146.86 earlier. Against the greenback, the European unit fell about 0.2 percent to $1.2444.

Undermining the dollar, the yield on benchmark 10-year notes edged down to 2.100 percent from Friday's U.S. close of 2.103 percent.

Oil prices whipsawed, adding to volatility in other markets, after the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday cut its outlook for demand growth in 2015.

U.S. crude was last up about 1 percent at $58.32 a barrel after plunging as low as $56.25 earlier to its lowest level since May 2009.. It skidded 12 percent last week.

The Australian dollar dropped to 4-1/2-year lows on falling commodity prices and concerns about global growth, while a hostage incident in Sydney further undermined sentiment.

A black flag with white Arabic writing could be seen in the window of a central Sydney cafe where an armed assailant was holding an unknown number of hostages, raising fears of an attack linked to Islamic militants.

The Aussie fell 0.2 percent to $0.8220, after earlier dropping toward a 4 1/2-year low around $0.8204.

Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2014 on Tuesday and Wednesday with a statement and forecasts expected Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chief Janet Yellen's press conference half an hour later.

Yellen is seen as erring on the side of being too dovish rather than risking a move that comes in too soon and, compounded with the soft data out of the euro zone, Japan and China, adds to the risk of a slowdown in the U.S. economy. Fed funds rate futures show that the market expects a rate hike at some point in the third quarter of next year. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)