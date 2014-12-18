* Fed says will be patient in raising rates
* Dollar soars as market see Fed's first rate hike in
mid-2015
* Many expect dollar rally might be moderate
By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Dec 18 The dollar took the upper hand on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it was on track to
raise interest rates next year, altering a pledge to keep them
near zero for a "considerable time" in a show of confidence in
the U.S. economy.
The Fed said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding
when to bump borrowing costs higher, guidance which it said is
consistent with its previous statement that rates will be low
"for a considerable time."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a news conference that the
statement meant it was unlikely to hike rates for "at least a
couple of meetings," meaning April of next year at the earliest.
"The markets have had some relief as the Fed is moving
forward as planned, but not too fast, in raising rates," said
Takako Masai, the head of market research at Shinsei Bank.
The dollar index rose to 88.998, almost flat
in Asia but having risen 1.0 percent on Wednesday and coming
within a striking distance from a near six-year high of 89.550
touched 10 days ago.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 118.58 yen,
extending its rebound from one-month low of 115.565 hit on
Tuesday on fears over falling oil prices and the beleaguered
Russian rouble.
"What's going on is an unwinding of dollar short positions,"
said chief trader at a Japanese brokerage. "The global jitters
in recent days calmed a bit overnight. The Fed's statement was
also supportive."
Many market participants expect the dollar to be in a modest
uptrend throughout 2015 on the back of firming U.S. economy and
interest rate differentials between other major currencies.
But a rapid rise is unlikely, with many speculators heading
into holidays with the Fed meeting out of the way.
In addition, possibly curbing the speed of any gains in the
dollar, disinflationary pressure from plunging oil prices is
manifesting even in the United States, raising doubts on how far
the Fed can actually raise rates next year.
Indeed, data showed on Wednesday U.S. consumer prices
recorded their biggest drop in nearly six years in November as
gasoline prices tumbled
While Fed officials shrugged off the disinflationary trend
as transitory, Fed policymakers' median forecast of the policy
rate at the end of next year was lowered to 1.125 percent from
1.375 percent in September.
"It shows Fed policymakers are becoming less convinced on
continued rate hikes. It is questionable how far the dollar can
keep rallying," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Bank.
Others also worry investors' dollar buying positions may
already be stretched.
"Everyone concludes the same and is betting the same way. As
a result, it's like landmines are everywhere," said Fumio
Nakakubo, chief investment officer for Japan at UBS's Wealth
Management division.
There is little major data in Asia and trading could slowly
dwindle as many market players set off for year-end holidays,
but traders are keeping an eye on oil prices, the rouble and
some other battered emerging market currencies.
The rouble rebounded on Wednesday after dramatic falls on
the previous two days as the government pressured exporters not
to hoard foreign-currency earnings and the central bank
announced new measures to support financial stability.
Oil prices were mixed after wild swings on Wednesday, with
U.S. crude futures trading up 0.1 percent at $56.54 per barrel
, off 5-1/2-year low of $53.60 hit on Tuesday.
The euro slipped to $1.2345 from above $1.25, coming
less than a cent away two-year low of $1.2247 hit earlier this
month.
The British pound fell to 15-month low of $1.5539
on Wednesday while the Australian dollar hit a 4 1/2-year low of
$0.8107.
The next focus for the euro is the influential Ifo German
business climate survey due at 0900 GMT, which is expected to
show a small improvement in Europe's biggest economy.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)