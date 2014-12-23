* Dollar index hits highest since early 2006
* U.S. Q3 GDP growth strongest in 11 years
* Treasury yields jump as market brings forward Fed rate
hikes
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 23 The dollar hovered at its highest
in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after stunningly strong U.S. economic growth spurred
markets to bring forward the timing of a likely hike in interest
rates.
The dollar index reached highs not seen since April
2006 as the greenback popped up to 120.82 yen and the
euro sank to a fresh 28-month low of $1.2165.
The greenback was back near a 7-1/2 year high of 121.86 yen
reached earlier in the month.
Revised figures on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew at
an annualised 5.0 percent clip in the third quarter, its
quickest pace in 11 years.
The upbeat data drove U.S. stocks to yet another record
close and prompted another move higher in U.S. yields.
The two-year yield jumped to 0.747 percent, reaching
a high not seen in almost four years.
Traders suspect U.S. yields will rise even further as
markets fine tunes expectations of the timing of an eventual
rate hike, a factor that is likely to underpin the greenback.
The dollar index is up more than 12 percent so far this
year, on track for its best annual performance in nearly a
decade. To be sure, the rally only took off in the second half
of 2014, a long time coming for those who had turned bullish
this time last year.
The 'buy-the-dollar' trend should persist given little
incentive for investors to look at either the euro or yen with
central banks in the euro zone and Japan under pressure to
stimulate economic growth.
Traders said a risk to this outlook came from Russia, where
the rouble currency recently went into a tailspin, sparking
fears of contagion across emerging markets.
Last week's rouble meltdown sparked a flight to safety that
saw currencies such as the Swiss franc surge. That forced the
Swiss National Bank (SNB) to announce a negative interest rate
for the first time since the 1970s in order to stem the inflow.
"Looking into next year a more significant rout in emerging
markets could lead to more defensive action from central banks
such as the SNB and the BoJ," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
"It is also likely that other central banks will be keeping
one eye on emerging markets next year, not least the Federal
Reserve."
Commodity currencies are also likely to remain out of favour
early in 2015 given slowing global demand has seen oil and iron
ore prices tumble.
The Australian dollar is expected to fall below 80
U.S. cents in the months ahead, having shed over 9 percent so
far this year to a 4-1/2 year low of $0.8087.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)