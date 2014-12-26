* Dollar edges back vs yen, euro after 2 days of light
losses
* Trading seen staying subdued with some key markets still
closed
* Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ's struggles
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 26 The dollar edged up against the
yen on Friday on light bargain hunting following two sessions of
losses, with markets slowly getting into gear after the
Christmas holiday.
Market participants expected it would still take a bit of
time for business to resume in full swing, with key markets in
the region such Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore closed on
Friday. The U.K. market will remain closed on Friday although
New York will be open.
After a dip to 120.005 yen the dollar was up 0.2
percent at 120.350 yen, crawling back towards the week's high of
120.800 hit on Tuesday.
A break above that peak would put the greenback in sight of
a 7-1/2 year high of 121.860 scaled earlier in the month.
"That the recent drop by the dollar was contained shows that
risk sentiment continues to improve. There is no change to our
view that the yen will continue to weaken as the recovery in
U.S. economic fundamentals, which is at the root of risk
appetite, continues to gather pace," said Junichi Ishikawa, a
market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar also took back some ground against the euro after
two days on the retreat.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2209, edging back
towards a 28-month trough of $1.2165 reached on Tuesday in light
of robust U.S. GDP data that further boosted prospects for the
world's largest economy.
Recently upbeat U.S. economic data has provided evidence
that the economy is steadily recovering, and heightened
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to
eventually hike interest rates in 2015.
That outlook is in sharp contrast to Japan and Europe, where
monetary policy is expected to remain loose to stimulate growth
and ward off deflation.
Data released on Friday highlighted some of the struggle the
Bank of Japan faces. The year-on-year rise in Japan's core
consumer prices slowed to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9
percent in October amid the recent decline in crude oil prices.