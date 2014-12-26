* Dollar edges back vs yen, euro after 2 days of light losses

* Trading seen staying subdued with some key markets still closed

* Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ's struggles

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Dec 26 The dollar edged up against the yen on Friday on light bargain hunting following two sessions of losses, with markets slowly getting into gear after the Christmas holiday.

Market participants expected it would still take a bit of time for business to resume in full swing, with key markets in the region such Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore closed on Friday. The U.K. market will remain closed on Friday although New York will be open.

After a dip to 120.005 yen the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 120.350 yen, crawling back towards the week's high of 120.800 hit on Tuesday.

A break above that peak would put the greenback in sight of a 7-1/2 year high of 121.860 scaled earlier in the month.

"That the recent drop by the dollar was contained shows that risk sentiment continues to improve. There is no change to our view that the yen will continue to weaken as the recovery in U.S. economic fundamentals, which is at the root of risk appetite, continues to gather pace," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar also took back some ground against the euro after two days on the retreat.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2209, edging back towards a 28-month trough of $1.2165 reached on Tuesday in light of robust U.S. GDP data that further boosted prospects for the world's largest economy.

Recently upbeat U.S. economic data has provided evidence that the economy is steadily recovering, and heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to eventually hike interest rates in 2015.

That outlook is in sharp contrast to Japan and Europe, where monetary policy is expected to remain loose to stimulate growth and ward off deflation.

Data released on Friday highlighted some of the struggle the Bank of Japan faces. The year-on-year rise in Japan's core consumer prices slowed to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October amid the recent decline in crude oil prices.