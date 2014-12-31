* Dollar index up 12 pct in 2014, best year since 2005
* Euro hovers near previous day's 29-month low vs dollar
* Dollar/yen up 13 pct this year
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 The dollar was on track to end
2014 with a gain of 12 percent against a basket of major
currencies, and anticipated U.S. interest rake hikes may
strengthen its appeal in the new year.
This year's gain will be the dollar's largest since 2005,
when it climbed nearly 13 percent.
On Wednesday, the dollar held steady against the basket of
major currencies.
The divergence between the U.S. Federal Reserve's path
toward rate hikes and stimulative policies in Europe and Japan
has helped the dollar index - measuring its value against
that basket - hit an eight-year high this year, and is likely to
remain a key theme in 2015.
Recent solid data has reinforced the view that the U.S.
economy is improving enough for the Federal Reserve to consider
raising interest rates in mid-2015.
The dollar index last stood at 89.950 , having
touched a high of 90.325 on Tuesday, its strongest level since
April 2006.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady on the day near
119.53 yen. The dollar had touched a one-week low of
118.86 yen on Tuesday, having pulled back from a seven-year high
of 121.86 yen set in early December.
Investor jitters over looming economic risks such as
political turmoil in Greece have helped to support demand for
the safe haven yen this week, along with year-end profit-taking
on bullish dollar bets.
Still, the dollar has risen 13 percent versus the yen this
year. The gains accelerated as the yen slid after the Bank of
Japan surprised markets in late October by expanding its
monetary stimulus to keep inflation expectations from flagging.
Over the course of 2015, the general direction of the dollar
against the yen will probably be higher, said Teppei Ino, an
analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
For 2015, "if you ask whether the dollar is likely to head in
the direction of 100 yen or head toward 130 yen, I think it will
be the latter," Ino said.
Still, it could be a bumpy ride.
The fact that market participants are already positioned for
further yen weakness may help temper gains for the dollar
against the Japanese currency, and the yen could gain a
near-term boost if worries about Greece intensify, Ino added.
The euro held steady at $1.2159, hovering near a
29-month low of $1.2123 that had been set on Tuesday. The euro
is down 11.5 percent for the year, on track for its biggest
annual drop since 2005.
The austerity-minded leading coalition in Greece failed on
Monday to secure enough votes in parliament to elect a
president, paving the way for an early general election in
January and throwing the country into a period of political
turmoil.
The markets are now concerned that the leftwing opposition
Syriza party may win the election and derail Greece's
international bailout.
The Greek political situation adds to the burden placed on
the common currency, already weighed down by prospects of the
European Central Bank implementing further easing steps in 2015
to shore up the euro zone economy and ward off deflation.