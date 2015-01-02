* Euro hits fresh 2-year low, nears July 2012 trough
* Dollar index hits highest since March 2006
* Focus on economic and policy divergence benefits dollar
* Draghi quoted as saying risk of ECB failing its mandate
higher than 6 months ago
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 2 The dollar hit its highest
level in nearly nine years against a basket of currencies on
Friday, drawing strength from the U.S. economy's outperformance
and the diverging outlook for monetary policies among major
economies.
The dollar kicked off 2015 on a strong note after a stellar
2014 when the dollar index surged nearly 13 percent in its best
yearly performance since 1997.
The index, which measures the greenback's value against a
basket of major currencies, rose to 90.624 at one
point, its highest level since March 2006.
"Many of the themes that were in vogue heading into the end
of the year, remain very much firmly in place," said Callum
Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore.
"The U.S. recovery is not stellar but it's certainly
materially better than in most places in the G10," Henderson
said, referring to the market's focus on macro-economic
divergence.
The contrast between the U.S. Federal Reserve's path toward
rate hikes and stimulative policies in Europe and Japan gave a
broad boost to the greenback last year and is likely to remain a
key theme in 2015.
The latest comments by the heads of the European Central
Bank and the Bank of Japan in newspaper interviews underscored
that contrasting outlook.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in an interview with German
financial daily Handelsblatt that the risk of the central bank
not fulfilling its mandate of preserving price stability was
higher now than half a year ago, and reiterated its readiness to
act early this year should it become necessary.
The euro last traded at $1.2058, down 0.4 percent on
the day. It touched a low near $1.2047 earlier on Friday, its
lowest level since July 2012, when the euro hit a trough of
$1.2042.
Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore, said the euro's fall picked up momentum after
triggering stop-loss orders in thin market conditions.
"Liquidity is still at a premium as many market players are
still on vacation," Halley said.
In another sign of its broad strength, the dollar hit its
highest level versus the Swiss franc since December 2010, at
0.9982 on trading platform EBS.
The dollar also held the upper hand against the yen, rising
0.4 percent to 120.32 yen.
The dollar, which hit a seven-year high of 121.86 yen in
early December, had risen 13.7 percent against the yen in 2014.
The greenback had seen its gains accelerate late last year
after the Bank of Japan surprised markets in late October by
expanding its monetary stimulus to keep inflation expectations
from flagging.
In an interview with the Mainichi daily that ran on
Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the bank has various
tools left if it were to ease monetary policy again, stressing
its determination to hit its inflation target in the next fiscal
year.
Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ was ready to expand stimulus
again if needed to meet its 2 percent price target, and ruled
out the possibility of watering down the bank's commitment to
hit its inflation target in the fiscal year beginning in April.
Most economists, however, are highly sceptical it will meet
its target within that timeframe.
