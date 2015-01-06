* Euro hits 9-year low ahead of euro zone inflation data
* Yen at multi-week highs vs dollar and euro
* Kiwi outperforms on milk prices, reaches post-float high
vs AUD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 7 The euro slid to a nine-year low
against the dollar early on Wednesday as investors braced for
inflation data that should give doves at the European Central
Bank a clear mandate for bold policy stimulus.
The common currency sank as deep as $1.1842 in
erratic Asian trade, from around $1.1885 late in New York.
Traders said some sell stops were triggered after the currency
broke below Monday's trough of $1.1861.
Data due later in the day is expected to show consumer
prices in the euro zone fell in December year on year, the first
such drop since 2009.
"The data should be supportive of expectations for ECB QE
operations to begin in January. We remain short EURUSD heading
into this data," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients, referring to quantitative easing or a wide scale bond
buying programme.
The yen, meanwhile, held at multi-week highs against the
dollar and euro, having powered up for a second session as
investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency.
Spooked by persistent weakness in oil prices and the
prospect of deflation in Europe, investors dumped stocks and
snapped up government bonds. The U.S. 10-year yield
fell back below 2 percent as a result, while German yields
slid to a record low of 0.442 percent.
"Against this cautious market backdrop, the yen continues to
outperform in its 'safe haven' capacity," said Spiros
Papadopoulos, senior economist at National Australia Bank.
The fall in U.S. yields gave some investors a green light to
sell dollar/yen, pushing the greenback towards 118.00 yen
for the first time since mid-December.
It last traded at 118.55, well off a seven-year peak of
121.86 set on Dec. 8. The euro dropped to 140.58 yen,
a low last seen in early November.
The standout performer was the New Zealand dollar, which
rose broadly after international milk prices climbed again at a
fortnightly auction, in part because of supply concerns.
The currency of the world's largest dairy exporting country
rose to $0.7767, pulling well away from Monday's low of
$0.7619.
The kiwi also rallied against its Australian peer, which
slid as far as NZ$1.0383 to an all-time low. The
Aussie last traded at NZ$1.0419.
Traders suspect the kiwi will reach parity with its
Australian peer before long.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)